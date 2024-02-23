Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Documentary maker Louis Theroux has paid tribute to porn star Kagney Lynn Karter following her death aged aged 36.

Ms Karter died after reportedly committing suicide at her home in Ohio on Thursday February 15. She was found by her mother inside her home.

The adult film actress was interviewed by Theroux for a 2012 BBC documentary on the porn industry. Theroux posted to X (formerly Twitter) to say: "Very sad to learn of the death of porn star Kagney Linn Karter. I interviewed her in 2012 for a BBC documentary (still on iPlayer in the UK) - she was kind and thoughtful and [very] honest. My thoughts are with her friends and family."

Ms Karter was established within the adult film industry, having starred in more than 1,000 scenes during her career which spanned 15 years. Cuyahoga County Officials ruled that the actress died from a gunshot wound, with Parma PD adding that there was "no sign of foul play" relating to her death.

Friends of Ms Karter launched a GoFundMe following her death, with the money going towards a memorial for her. Friend Megan Lee said in the fundraiser, which has already raised more than $20,000: "We are fundraising on behalf of Tina, Kagney's mom, for the cost of Kagney's memorial and all financial expectations associated with it. Although a small blurb on GoFundMe will never be enough to share the brightness of Kagney's soul, we will try our best.