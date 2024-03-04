Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of Emily Willis has launched a fundraising campaign to help pay the adult film star's mounting medical bills after she was left fighting for her life following an apparent overdose. The porn actress was rushed to a hospital in Thousand Oaks, California, in February, TMZ reported, after law enforcement officers responded to a call about a potential drug overdose involving the 25-year-old.

According to sources close to Willis, whose real name is Litzy Lara Banulos, she was in a "critical condition", said TMZ. The gossip site said she was at a well-known celeb rehab location in Malibu when the incident occurred where she was being treated for addiction. She was then was rushed to a hospital and placed in a critical care unit.

Emily, who has over 2 million Instagram followers, has been working in the porn industry since at least 2017 and she's been a rising star since then, appearing in several movies and productions and cooperating with well-known companies such as Reality Kings, Evil Angel, and others. She has also worked for Penthouse Magazine, where she earned Pet of the Month in 2019. Emily has also made waves at the AVN Awards in recent years.

In a statement posted on GoFundMe, her dad, Michael Willis said: "With hearts heavier than we ever imagined possible, we find ourselves reaching out for support and care for our beloved Emily Willis—a cherished daughter, sister, and a beacon of light in the lives of all who know her. Recently, Emily's world, and ours, was turned upside down when she was admitted to the hospital, marking the beginning of an incredibly tough and unforeseen battle. With every ounce of her remarkable strength and bravery, Emily is fighting.

"The path to recovery stretches far ahead of her, requiring lots of care. The weight of this position extends beyond the emotional and physical; it bears down upon us financially. With mounting medical bills, the necessities of travel, all while the regular flow of life's expenses continue."

He said donations will go towards her medical bills, travel and accommodations for her family so they can be with her in the hospital. He added: "Every donation, no matter its size, will go directly towards easing these burdens, allowing us to devote our energy and resources to Emily's healing.

