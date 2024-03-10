Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adult film star Sophia Leone has died at the age of 26 after being found unresponsive at her home, her family has announced. The Miami-born pornstar, who was also an OnlyFans model, was found in her apartment on Friday March 1 by family members. The cause of her death remains unknown.

The news was announced as ex-porn actress Emily Willis fights for her life in hospital. She is now in a coma following her medical emergency last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old is still unconscious after she was hospitalised in early February. While initial reports suggested that Willis had suffered from an apparent drug overdose, her father, Michael Willis, told news outlet TMZ that his daughter had actually suffered a cardiac arrest during an eight-day stint in rehab with doctors telling the family that an early toxicology report came back negative.

Writing on a GoFundMe page that has been set up in Leone's honour, called 'Sophia Leone memorial fund', her stepfather Mike Romero said local police are still investigating the cause of her death. He also said the page had been set up to help the family with the 'financial burden they were not prepared for'.

Pornstar and OnlyFans model Sophia Leone has died, aged 26. Photo by GoFundMe/Mike Romero.

His full statement read: "On behalf of her mother and family, It is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia’s passing. The sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock.

"On top of the difficult process of grieving and seeking justice for Sophia, the family is also facing the financial burden that they were not prepared for. Sophia was found unresponsive in her apartment home on March 1st, 2024 by her family. A investigation by local police into the cause of death is still currently on going. "I am reaching out to all of Sophia’s supporters and the community during this incredibly difficult time. Sophia, without question, deserves the absolute best memorial and you can help us. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go straight towards the costs associated with the investigation, funeral expenses, and any other costs that may arise as the family works through this heartbreak."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He went on to describe Sophia as "a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend". He added: "She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her three pets. She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile." He thanked people who had offered him and his family their "kindness and generosity during this difficult time". His statement concluded: "Sophia will be deeply missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace."

Since the GoFundMe page was set up yesterday (Saturday March 9), many donations have been given to the family. At the time of writing, (on the afternoon of Sundat March 10), more than $10,000 (around £7,777) had been contributed to a $12,000 (around £9,332) goal. Among the contributors was a fellow adult star named Lena The Plug who donated $500 (around £388).

Leone reportedly began her career before she turned 20 and has a net worth of over a million dollars. The Latina actress was scouted by an agent while attending a music festival in Miami and, after doing some research, decided to join the industry.

Friends and fans of Leone have left many tributes to her on the GoFundMe page for her, as well as on her social media accounts. One said: "Her presence made every room she was in brighter. Amazing energy and a beautiful soul. My condolences to her family and all who had the privilege of meeting her and calling her a friend."

Advertisement

Advertisement