James Baker - original drummer for Australian rock band Hoodoo Gurus - dies aged 71

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

James Baker’s death follows another Hoodoo Gurus band member’s passing just days earlier.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drummer James Baker - the original man behind the kit for Australian legends Hoodoo Gurus - has passed away aged 71.

The band, members of the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame, confirmed the news today (May 6) - a year after he was diagnosed with terminal liver cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perth-born Baker joined the rockers in 1981 and performed on their first album, Stoneage Romeos, co-writing their first single Leilani, as well as performing on My Girl in 1983, before leaving Hoodoo Gurus in 1984.

Original drummer for Australian rock band Hoodoo Gurus, James Baker | Sellmefun / Wikipedia

He went on to play with the likes of Beasts of Bourbon and The Scientists and in 2006, was inducted to the Western Australia Hall of Fame in recognition of his contribution to music.

Last year, it was reported the veteran drummer had just months to live after being diagnosed, and told The West in August how his condition had made it impossible for him to perform.

"I get very tired. I can still play drums but if I had to stand up, I wouldn't be able to," he said. "I could probably play three songs, then I have to sit down."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His death comes just weeks after another original Hoodoo Gurus member - guitarist Kimble Rendall - passed away on April 20. Baker is survived by his wife of a decade, Catherine Podger, and two daughters from a previous relationship.

Hoodoo Gurus took to social media to mark the passing of their original drummer, saying: "RIP Kimble. Very sad news. Two losses we have had in the Gurus family this past week. We're still reeling from the shock."