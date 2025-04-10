Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Country Musician Lee Conway - known as the Australian Johnny Cash - has died “peacefully at the age of 85.

The friend of country musician Lee Conway has announced the singer has died at the age of 85. Known as Australia’s answer to Johnny Cash, the musician is said to have passed away peacefully following a short illness.

The star died on March 29 at his home in Queensland. Comedian Col Elliott confirmed the news paying tribute to his long-term friend. He said: “Lee and I first met in the early '70s, we entertained the inmates at Pentridge.

“An incredible talent as a singer and songwriter... such a distinctive voice. We wrote together and spent much time recording and touring. RIP my friend.”

Conway was born in Poland in 1940 with his family relocated to Fitzroy, Victoria early in the 1940s. He was to become one of the most respected names in Australian music making music with Sweet Peach Records and Blue Pie Publishing.

Best known for his breakout song Wanted Man which shot up the charts upon its release in 1970. His album, The Stories We Could Tell, then won a raft of gongs at the Australian Federation of Broadcasters awards including Best Single, Best Album and Best Song.

He performed alongside country legends including Waylon Jennings and Loretta Lynn at the International Festival of Country Music after being spotted by rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis.

After rising to prominence in the UK, he performed for the Queen and Prince Philip. Following the show, Prince Phillip asked “Do you gargle with gravel?” in reference to Conway's deep voice.

His long career continued until relatively recently, performing locally until 2015. Fans flooded social media with their tributes to the music great. One wrote: “Another great Australian performer gone. Sadly we learnt this week of the passing of the great Australian country music star.”

“Sad to hear of the passing of one of our greatest entertainers,” said another. A third added: “One of the kings of Australian country music.”

Conway is survived by his wife Christine Howard, winner of Miss Australia in 1967.