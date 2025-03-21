Drummer Leanne Cowie of Australian punk rock band The Scientists has died

Drummer of Australian punk rock band The Scientists - Leanne Cowie - has died.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drummer Leanne Cowie - famed for her performances with Australian punk rockers The Scientists - has passed away. The percussionist, who was in her 60s, joined the band in 1984 after Brett Rixon departed - having been their tour manager.

The Scientists broke up in the late 80s, but she reunited with frontman Kim Salmon in 2014 for an album under the name Kim + Leanne. After news of her passing, Salmon led tributes, saying: "Leanne Chock neé Cowie, the beating heart of the Scientists since 1985 no longer beats in this world but will forever live in mine and my fellow Scientists hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve known her since this time in 1984 and she has, since then, been so much more than a bandmate. She’s remained one of my very very closest friends since and I’m devastated by her passing. My deepest condolences to her family and the huge network of people that were lucky enough to be her friend."

Drummer of Australian punk rock band The Scientists - Leanne Cowie - has died. | Brain Drain

Speaking in 2010 abut her role in The Scientists, Leanne said her role as drummer came in a whirlwind moment. "I can’t remember exactly how it happened," she told Goldmine.

"But I do know that after playing some songs with Kim and Tony Thewlis it was suggested that I join the group. Of course, I jumped at the chance and now I’m not sure I was being brave, stupid or both.

"My first public performance was in front of a hostile crowd of screaming Banshees fans in Preston. I remember being so nervous before going on, when the enormity of what I was doing suddenly dawned on me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know I was terrible, but at least I could keep time. I couldn’t do a drum roll or anything like that.”

The Scientists formed in 1978 in Perth, Australia, and were initially known as the Exterminators, then the Invaders, before settling on their moniker. They released eight studio albums, reaching the top 10 in the UK indie chart with 1984's This Heart Doesn't Run On Blood, This Heart Doesn't Run On Love, and You Get What You Deserve! the following year.