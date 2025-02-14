Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of soul legend Tommy Hunt has paid tribute to the “most loveliest and kindest man” after he died at the age of 91

Legend of 1950s soul music, Tommy Hunt has died at the age of 91, his family has confirmed. The American singer performed alongside giants of the industry including Jackie Wilson, Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles, Diana Ross and the Supremes, the Shirelles, Dionne Warwick, Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, and Sam and Dave, and was also part of the northern soul scene in the UK.

In a statement released by his family via social media, they confirmed his death on Wednesday (February 12) describing him as the “most loveliest and kindest man”. They said: “It is with deep sadness that we post on the evening of 12th February, Tommy has passed away peacefully in his sleep, the only regret he would of had was he wasn’t at his own home but circumstances wouldn’t allow him to be.

“He was the most loveliest and kindest Man anyone will ever meet and he loved you all, please don’t ever forget him and his last wish was his music lived on and please play Sammy Davis Jr ‘I got to be me’ as he wanted everyone to understand this was his way of life. As tommy would have said, ‘Good bye for now love you all’.”

Tommy, born Thomas James Hunt, rose to stardom with R&B group The Flamingos. Starting his life in Pittsburgh, he spent his formative years involved in music and entering talent shows, subsequently relocating to Chicago with his mother.

He became a member of the United States Air Force, including a stint in prison for deserting when he went AWOL to be with his dying mother. Upon his release he went back to Chicago and formed a group called the Five Echoes.

It was during an evening performing in a nightclub that he was approached by Zeke Carey of the Flamingos who asked Tommy to take his place in the band as Zeke had recently been drafted. And in 1959, the group had their biggest hit record ‘I Only Have Eyes for You’.

After leaving the group due to ‘musical differences’, Tommy’s biggest solo hit in the US was a 1962 B-side, ‘I Just Don't Know What to Do with Myself’ - the Burt Bacharach song which later became a major hit for Dusty Springfield and Dionne Warwick, among others.

In 1969 Tommy travelled through Europe, ending up in the UK and became involved in the booming northern soul scene. With the decline of northern soul, Tommy moved to Amsterdam before travelling the world.

The Flamingos were recognised a number of times for their contributions to music. In 1996 they received the Rhythm and Blues Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award, in 2000 they were awarded by the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, followed by the Doo-Wop Hall of Fame in 2001. The group was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for their thirty-year contribution to music.