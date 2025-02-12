An actress who left an "indelible mark on the world of theatre" - Annie Joe Edwards - has died, her family has confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Trailblazing” actress, Annie Joe Edwards, has died at the age of 76, her family has confirmed. The Broadway and West End star was known for her powerful stage presence and trod the boards with big names in the industry.

Born in Birmingham, Alabama in the US, Miss Edward’s Broadway career began in 1975, making her debut in Doctor Jazz playing Georgia’s Girl and Singer. Three years later, she made her way to the UK for London’s West End production of Ain’t Misbehavin’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The star’s final theatre role came in 2022 when she played the Radio Announcer in Steel Magnolias at Birmingham’s Encore Theatre and Gallery. In a statement released by the theatre, they described their alum as a “remarkable talent and trailblazer”.

“Trailblazing” actress, Annie Joe Edwards, has died at the age of 76 | Birmingham’s Encore Theatre and Gallery

The statement said: “At the request of the family, we share with deep sadness the passing of Broadway alum, actress, composer, musician, and beloved Birmingham native, Miss Annie Joe Edwards, who left us today. A remarkable talent and trailblazer, Miss Edwards graced the stage and screen alongside legends, leaving an indelible mark on the world of theater and entertainment.”

Going on to speak about Miss Edward’s “extraordinary career” they said it took her around the world, including performances in “London’s prestigious West End”. They added: “From the highly acclaimed Broadway production of Legends! starring Carol Channing to The Wiz and Ain’t Misbehavin’, her powerful presence and artistry shone brightly, inspiring generations of performers. Beyond the stage, she was a mentor, a friend, and a cherished member of our community.

They confirmed memorial details would be shared soon to honour her “incredible legacy”. They finished up by saying: “Our hearts are with her loved ones and all who were touched by her work and spirit. Rest in power, Miss Annie Joe Edwards.”

Away from the stage, Miss Edwards also found success in film and television, from The Purple Rose of Cairo in 1985 through to Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years in 1999.