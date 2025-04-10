Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey partners with Music Venue Trust to revive live grassroots music across the UK

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey has announced its partnership with Music Venue Trust (MVT), a leading charity dedicated to protecting, securing, and improving grassroots music venues across the UK.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey has announced its partnership with Music Venue Trust (MVT), a leading charity dedicated to protecting, securing, and improving grassroots music venues across the UK. With over one-third of these venues facing financial struggles or closure, this collaboration aims to provide vital support while celebrating the role grassroots venues play in nurturing emerging talent and fostering live music culture [1].

MVT recently identified that the number of UK touring locations has significantly declined over the past 30 years. The average tour in 1994 included 22 dates, whereas in 2024, a comparable tour only had 11 dates. Additionally, the variety of touring locations has decreased. In 1994, tours spanned 28 different locations across the UK. However, by 2024, only 12 major cities remained as regular hosts for grassroots tours on the primary and secondary touring circuits.

As part of the initiative, Jack Daniel’s will sponsor a nationwide tour featuring three up-and-coming British artists and bands, kicking off in May with The Hunna and continuing throughout the year. Ryan Potter, lead singer of The Hunna, commented, “Grassroots venues are integral to the musical history of the country and the future of artists and bands. They give young artists the chance to grow, connect with fans, and experience the magic of live performance. Without them, the future of music would look very different.”

Grassroots Venues: The Heartbeat of Live Music

This tour marks the latest chapter in the long-standing partnership between Jack Daniel’s and Music Venue Trust, which began in 2015. The two organisations have worked together to champion grassroots music venues through a range of impactful initiatives, including fundraising events, sponsorships, and advocacy efforts. Jack Daniel’s has played a pivotal role in supporting MVT’s mission, becoming the first partner in the charity’s Grassroots Investor project, sponsoring annual networking events for grassroots venue operators, and hosting large-scale gigs with artists such as Biffy Clyro and Hardy Caprio to raise essential funds.

Camilla Pendleton, Marketing Manager, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey UK, said, “Music and Jack Daniel’s have gone hand in hand since 1866, from small-town Lynchburg, Tennessee to the world’s biggest stages. By partnering with Music Venue Trust, we’re proud to help protect the spaces where British music culture thrives and future headliners are made. These grassroots venues are the lifeblood of live music, and we're committed to keeping those doors open.”

United by a shared vision of supporting and revitalising live music culture in the UK, Jack Daniel’s and Music Venue Trust are committed to ensuring that grassroots venues remain open and thriving, providing vital spaces for emerging talent and local communities.

Denzil Thomas, Partnerships Lead at Music Venue Trust, said, “This is the next stage in our long-standing partnership with Jack Daniel’s. These tours — like the first in this series with The Hunna — are coming to towns and venues that have seen fewer and fewer touring artists in recent years. We are excited to be working with Jack Daniel’s on an initiative that starts to put that right.

Upcoming Tour Details

The partnership kicks off with a nationwide tour featuring 21 performances across seven grassroots venues for the artists. The tour will feature incredible live performances from three rising British artists, starting with The Hunna, and promises to highlight the importance of grassroots venues to the UK’s music ecosystem.

Reflecting on their excitement for the upcoming tour, Ryan Potter, Lead Singer of The Hunna, said, “We’re incredibly excited to hit the road and perform new music from our upcoming EP while shining a light on the importance of grassroots venues. These spaces have played a huge role in shaping who we are as a band, and we’re proud to be part of this initiative to support them.”

The tour kicks off in May, with tickets for The Hunna available from Universe ( universe.com). Fans can stay up to date with artist announcements, tour dates, and ticket sales via Jack Daniel’s (@jackdaniels_uk) and Music Venue Trust’s (@musicvenuetrust) Instagram pages.

