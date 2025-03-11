American songwriter and producer who worked with Beyoncé, Tupac, Snoop Dogg and Sir Cliff Richard - Beau Dozier - has died at the age of 45.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American songwriter and producer, Beau Dozier, has died at the age of 45. The son of Lamont Dozier, who was best known as a member of the Motown songwriting and production team, Holland–Dozier–Holland, he quickly followed in his father’s footsteps.

Beau was playing drums and composing music by the age of four and at the age of seven, co-wrote and composed the song "I Cry for You" for Ben E. King which appeared on the album Save the Last Dance for Me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news of Beau’s passing was revealed on Saturday (March 8) when R&B singer J. Valentine left a tribute to one of the “most talented and hilarious people”. Sharing a picture of the two together to his Instagram account, Valentine captioned the post, saying: “"RIP 2 MY Brotha Beau Dozier, One of The Most Talented & Hilarious People I’ve Ever Met… Artist, Songwriter, Producer, Consultant on American Idol… He Even Taught a Class At USC!"

American songwriter and producer, Beau Dozier, has died at the age of 45 | Getty Images

Beau worked in a range of genres for chart-topping artists including Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, Boyz II Men, The Backstreet Boys and Sir Cliff Richard. Best known for his work developing new pop and R&B talent, he landed a role as a producer on American Idol.

He also produced two Gap Commercials featuring a cover of "Night Time is the Right Time", and an orchestra rendition of The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows", as well as producing the theme song for The Fantastic Four written by Pink.

He courted some controversy though, namely his relationship with singer Joss stone, which began when she was just 17 and he was 25. The couple moved in together in Los Angeles while she was still under the age of consent in California.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beau wrote Joss’ 2005 single "Spoiled" but they ultimately split after two years together with Joss conceding she was wrong to set up home with Dozier at such a tender age saying she should have listened to her mum. Following the breakup, Joss is reported to have said: “You know what? I would leave the fame tomorrow, for a lasting relationship. Looking back, I doubt if there was real love between Beau and me. I think it was a deep passion based on lust.”

Beau also taught a class at University of Southern California on music, creativity and technology and continued to work with chart topping artists and producers such as Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez.

A cause of death has yet to be released by the family.