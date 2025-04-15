Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

X Factor contestant, mentored by Mel B in 2021, Danny Dearden, has died at the age of 34, his agent has confirmed.

The manager of a former X Factor contestant has confirmed the singer has died. Danny Dearden was mentored by Mel B on the 2014 series of the show.

The 34-year-old reached the Judges’ Houses stage of the ITV talent show, impressing fans with his rendition of If You Love Me by Brownstone. However, he didn’t make it to the competition’s live shows, beaten by rival acts including Jake Quickenden, and Jack Walton.

Dearden’s manager, Denise Beighton revealed the sad news in an Instagram post on Tuesday (April 15). She wrote: “Heartbroken to wake up to the news that you're gone. I have no words right now, rest easy beautiful boy.”

X Factor contestant Danny Dearden has died aged 34 | ITV

Despite leaving the X Factor without a win, Deardon went on to have a successful music career. Signed by Sentric Music in 2021, the star amassed an impressive 15 million streams on Spotify.

A cause of death has yet to be released but tributes have already begun to pour in. Commenting on Beighton’s post, which included a series of five photographs of her with the star, Grammy nominated singer, Laura White, wrote: “So gutted Denise, he was so lovely.”

Producer and songwriter, Tom Ferry, said: “Absolutely lovely lad - devastated. So sorry Denise.” George Powell added: “What?!?! No!!! He was such a lovely gent. So so sorry for your loss D, this is a big shock.”

The band H Two O added: “Very sorry to hear this, we had a session once with Danny, he was undoubtedly a great soul to have met. Sending love to family and friends.”