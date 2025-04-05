Xena Warrior Princess and Hercules star Robert Trebor dies aged 71

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

American actor, Robert Trebor, known for his roles in cult TV shows Xena Warrior Princess and Hercules has died at the age of 71.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Xena Warrior Princess and Hercules star Robert Trebor has passed away aged 71. The star passed away on March 11 due to sepsis, his wife has confirmed.

Deirdre Hennings confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter the actor died at Los Angeles Medical Center. It is understood Robert had been battling leukaemia since 2012 and underwent a stem-cell transplant the following year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actor Robert is known through his roles as Salmoneus in the hit series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess. He first came to prominence as the merchant in Hercules and the Lost Kingdom in 1994, going on to appear in all five series of the show, which ended in 1999.

American actor, Robert Trebor, known for his roles in Xena Warrior Princess and Hercules has died | Charley Gallay/Getty Images

However, Salmoneus later appeared in four episodes of spin-off show Xena: Warrior Princess, starring Lucy Lawless, between 1996 and 1999.

In a 2005 interview, Robert revealed the role was actually written for him, but was only scheduled to feature in two episodes. "Salmoneus was written for me by the producers of Hercules in the fall of '94. I was originally to appear in two episodes," he said.

"Before [the episode] wrapped, they asked my availability to appear in two of the three Xena guest star episodes on Hercules to be shot in January of '95. So actually I was cast in the Xena episodes before Lucy [Lawless] was cast as Xena."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The star also appeared in a number of other shows and movies, including Out of the Darkness (1985), Talk Radio (1988), Dying On The Edge (2001), Wedding Daze (2004) and Raise Your Voice (2004). In 2016, Robert - born in Philadelphia in 1953 - starred alongside George Clooney and Josh Brolin in the Cohen brothers' Hail, Caesar!.

Fans have been paying tribute to the star on social media, with one writing: "RIP Robert Trebor. Thanks for bringing so many laughs to Xena."

"Rest in peace, Robert Trebor," said another. "You always charmed as the lovable Salmoneus. You were the first to see there was more to Xena in Hercules TLJ. Thanks for bringing him to life with such warmth and humor."