The dad of Hollywood star Colin Farrell, Eamon Farrell, has died - the former footballer’s club has paid tribute.

Eamon Farrell - former footballer and father of actor Colin Farrell - has died after a long illness. The former Shamrock Rovers player died on Wednesday (April 9) it has been confirmed, with his former team among those paying tribute.

Eamon, along with brother Tommy, played for Shamrock Rovers in the 1960s. Eamon was part of the side which won the FAI Cup in 1962, while Tommy won the League and Cup double in 1964.

"Eamon joined Rovers in 1960 at 18 years of age from the famous schoolboy nursery club Home Farm," the club said. "A half back who was a minor and schoolboy Ireland international, Eamonn played alongside his older brother Tommy during his time at Milltown. Both were on the team that beat Shelbourne in the FAI Cup final in 1962 played in front of an attendance of 32,000."

Eamon Farrell - dad to Hollywood star Colin Farrell - has died | Getty Images for mediaplacement

Colin Farrell, who has starred in films including In Bruges and Miami Vice, previously spoke of his boyhood dream of following in his father's footsteps - on the football pitch.

"I played until I was about 15 and I thought it was what I wanted to do," he previously revealed. "And then I realised I'd do something less meaningful – like acting."

In February, while collecting the Best Male Actor accolade at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for his performance in The Penguin, the star thanked his parents.

"My mom, Rita, my dad, Eamon, and the two people in my life who have made my life so much more special and so much more meaningful, so much more joyful than I ever truly thought possible - my son James and my son, Henry," he said.

Eamon is survived by wife Eileen and children Eamon, Catherine, Claudine and Colin, as well as step-children William, Keith, Sandra, Aidan, Debora, Karl, Ciarán and Gary. His funeral is set to take place in Glasnevin, Dublin, on Saturday (April 12).