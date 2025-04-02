Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The funeral date for Ruth Eavis - former wife to Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis - has been set for later this month.

The funeral date for Ruth Eavis, ex-wife of Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis, has been set following her death on March 16 at the age of 86. A post on the Funeral Notices website shared an obituary which read: “Ruth will be very sadly missed by all her loving family, friends and the community of Pilton.”

At the time of her passing, daughter Juliet confirmed the sad news on social media, saying: “Our wonderful mum died peacefully on Sunday evening after a short illness. We were all with her."

Ruth was a community stalwart in the village of Pilton, involved with a host of community groups and initiatives. “She loved Pilton and the village life and you lovely Piltonians, friends and neighbours,” Juliet added.

Ruth Eavis died on March 16 at the age of 86 | Facebook / Juliet Eavis

After news of her passing was shared, tributes poured in from villagers and from further afield. One said: “So much a part of the fabric of Pilton and just the nicest person you could meet. She was so kind and friendly and always showed an interest in others.”

Another said: “A truly wonderful lady, her kindness and warm, ready smile will forever be remembered. Sending love to all the family.”

And another added: “Ruth was a lovely lady, always ready to have a chat and such a big part of Pilton, she will be greatly missed. Huge condolences to you all, rest in peace dear Ruth.”

Ruth was married to the Somerset farmer, Michael, before he started the festival on Worthy Farm in Pilton. Ruth and Michael had three children - Juliet, Rebecca and Jane - but divorced in 1964.

Michael later married Jean, with whom he launched Pilton Pop & Rock - which went on to become the Glastonbury Festival - in September 1970 on their dairy farm. Michael and Jean shared two children, Patrick and Emily, and were together until she passed away due to cancer in 1999. He is now married to Liz and still lives and farms in Pilton, when not helping run the festival.

Ruth’s funeral service is set to take place at Pilton Methodist Chapel at noon on April 15.