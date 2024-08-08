Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hollywood actor has started the Colin Farrell Foundation, which will provide support to both adult children with intellectual disability through advocacy, education and innovative programs.

Colin Farrell told People magazine that “I want the world to be kind to James. I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect.” He also revealed that “This is the first time I’ve spoken about it, and obviously the only reason I’m speaking is I can’t ask James if he wants to do this.”

Actor Colin Farrell shares son James (who turns 21 in September) with ex model Kim Bordenave. Colin also has a son Henry Tadeusz Farrell, with Ondine costar Alicja Bachleda-Curús. When Colin Farrell won a Golden Globe for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin in 2023, he revealed in his acceptance speech that My kids are watching this at home. James and Henry, the loves of my life, I love you so much."

Colin Farrell revealed to People the reason behind setting up the foundation and said: “Once your child turns 21, they’re kind of on their own.” He also said: “All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind.”

According to the Colin Farrell Foundation’s website,” Colin is an award -winning actor and special needs advocate. In 2003, Colin walked with the athletes in the Special Olympics World Summer Games held in Ireland, the largest sporting event of the year. He went on to be a passionate spokesperson, supporter, and advocate for the athletes and the organisation.

What is Angelman Syndrome?

The NHS explains on their website that “Angelman syndrome is a rare genetic condition that affects the nervous system and causes severe physical and learning disabilities.

“A person with Angelman syndrome will have a near-normal life expectancy, but they will need support throughout their life.”

The NHS also explains that “ In most cases of Angelman syndrome, the child's parents do not have the condition and the genetic difference responsible for the syndrome happens by chance around the time of conception.

“Angelman syndrome usually happens when the gene known as UBE3A is either missing or not working properly. A gene is a single unit of genetic material (DNA) that acts as an instruction for the way an individual is made and develops.”