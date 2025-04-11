Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cuban-American actor Mario Ernesto Sánchez, who appeared in Miami Vice and Only Fools and Horses, has died at 78.

A Hollywood actor who appeared in crime drama TV series, Miami Vice, and comedy show Only Fools and Horses has died. Mario Ernesto Sánchez is said to have passed away at the age of 78 following a long illness.

The news was confirmed by Spanish-language South Florida newspaper, Diario Las Américas, through Mario’s assistant. The statement, translated from Spanish, read: "Mario Ernesto Sánchez died today at 3:03 am as a result of a long and painful illness."

Mario was born in 1947 in San Antonio de las Vegas, in Cuba before going to the United States at the age of 15 during the Operation Pedro Pan. In 1979, the Cuban-American actor founded Hispanic theatre, Teatro Avante, in Florida.

He appeared in Hollywood movies, including Invasion U.S.A. (1985) and The Specialist (1994) as well as playing a number of bit parts on Miami Vice. He appeared in five episodes of the cop show as a limo driver, as well as the 2006 film Miami Vice as a different character.

Mario Ernesto Sánchez appearing in Miami Vice | NBC

He also appeared in classic British sitcom Only Fools and Horses playing a Colombian drug baron in the two-part Christmas special Miami Twice.

Tributes have poured in for the actor. Miami Art Promotion posted on their social media accounts: “The outstanding actor and director of Cuban origin Mario Ernesto Sánchez dies in Miami.

“His tireless work in the Cuban exile theater, since his early arrival in the United States, has earned him the valuable work of Teatro Avante, a group he founded, as well as the Miami International Hispanic Theater Festival, with almost 40 years of experience. Peace to his remains and condolences to his loved ones and friends. It also serves as a well-deserved tribute to his extensive career.”

Ramón A. Sánchez said: “A glory of Cuba and the theater has left us: Mario Ernesto Sánchez. He is already with Lorca, Molière, Euripides and many more greats of the theater. Rest in peace Chachito and thank you very much for your legacy.”

"Sad news. Goodbye Mario Ernesto Sánchez. My condolences to his beloved children, family and friends. I will always remember how kind you were upon my arrival in Miami; your attention, your chivalry. May your soul unite with the source of light and love," actress Verónica Abruza said.

Mario’s team is said to be preparing the funeral, and will release details soon.