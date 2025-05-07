Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lloyd Hudson has died of throat cancer, the same disease Linda Nolan succumbed to.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda Nolan’s stepson Lloyd Hudson has passed away from throat cancer, just months after the singer lost her battle to the same disease. A close family friend told the Daily Mail that “They were fighting side by side, Linda would finish her treatment and text him to check in. They joked about their meds, shared their side effects, cried together too. Linda really thought he'd outlive her. She needed that belief.”

Lloyd Nelson was first diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2023. Before she passed away, Linda Nolan told Good Morning Britain that “We have had a rough time with it, and my stepson Lloyd has just been diagnosed and it’s like ‘go away, leave us alone.'”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Nolan passed away on January 15, 2025 at the age of 65. Her sister Coleen Nolan paid tribute to her on Instagram and wrote: “I am utterly devastated by the passing of my sister Linda.

Lloyd Hudson has died of throat cancer, the same disease Linda Nolan succumbed to. | Getty Images

“Linda was a beacon of love, kindness and strength. Her wit, humour and laughter was infectious, her presence could light up any room.

“Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and joy to those around her.

“Her memory will live on in the many lives she touched and while we will miss her more than words can express, we take solace in the love and warmth she shared with all of us. Rest in peace, Linda. You will forever be in our hearts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Nolan’s death was announced by her agent Dermot McNamara who said in a statement that "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist.”

"As a member of The Nolans, one of the most successful girl groups of all time, Linda achieved global success; becoming the first Irish act to sell over a million records worldwide; touring the world and selling over 30 million records, with hits such as Gotta Pull Myself Together, Attention to Me and the iconic disco classic I’m In The Mood for Dancing."

He went on to say "Her distinctive voice and magnetic stage presence brought joy to fans around the world, securing her place as an icon of British and Irish entertainment.

"Beyond her incredible career, Linda dedicated her life to helping others, helping raise over £20 million for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, Irish Cancer Society and Samaritans, amongst countless others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her selflessness and tireless commitment to making a difference in the lives of others will forever be a cornerstone of her legacy.

"Over the weekend, Linda was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and admitted with double pneumonia. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, she went into a coma and into end-of-life care, surrounded by her devoted family.

"At around 10.20am on Wednesday January 15, she passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments, aged 65.

"Linda's legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment. She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her family kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time, while they and Linda’s friends grieve the loss of an extraordinary woman. Details of a celebration of Linda’s remarkable life will be shared in due course.

"Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten."