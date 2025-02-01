The funeral of Linda Nolan, part of sibling pop group The Nolans, has taken place today.The funeral of Linda Nolan, part of sibling pop group The Nolans, has taken place today.
All the celebrities photographed at Linda Nolan's funeral - do you recognise them all?

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

1st Feb 2025, 11:30am

Celebrities have turned out in force to celebrate the life of Linda Nolan today.

The singer, part of sibling pop group The Nolans, died last month and was buried today (February 1) in Blackpool, being laid to rest in the same church where she married her late husband, Brian Hudson.

Her sister Anne posted on Instagram ahead of the funeral service inviting people to join the family, saying “we lay our wonderful sister Linda to rest” this weekend.

“There’s been a bit of confusion regarding the church service and the crematorium. Just to clarify everyone is welcome to both services,” she said. “There may not be seating available as both places are small and obviously we are a big family so most of the seating will be taken by us but if you don’t mind standing we would love you to be there and we know Linda would be thrilled.”

Plenty of celebrities from the 70s, 80s and today have made an appearance - how many of them do you recognise?

Actor Shane Richie was among the first to arrive at Linda Nolan's funeral.

1. Shane Richie

Actor Shane Richie was among the first to arrive at Linda Nolan's funeral. | David Nelson

Comedian and singer Tommy Cannon arrives for the funeral of Linda Nolan.

2. Tommy Cannon

Comedian and singer Tommy Cannon arrives for the funeral of Linda Nolan. | Getty Images

Paul Elliott, better known as Paul Chuckle, also attended Linda Nolan's funeral.

3. Paul Elliott

Paul Elliott, better known as Paul Chuckle, also attended Linda Nolan's funeral. | Getty Images

TV star and singer Jodie Prenger frequently appears on ITV programmes, and formed a close bond with the Nolan sisters.

4. Jodie Prenger

TV star and singer Jodie Prenger frequently appears on ITV programmes, and formed a close bond with the Nolan sisters. | Getty Images

