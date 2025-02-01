Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

EastEnders actor Shane Richie was among the first to arrive for the funeral of singer Linda Nolan.

Linda and her sisters Coleen, Bernie, Maureen, Anne and Denise formed the pop group The Nolans, recording hits like Gotta Pull Myself Together and I’m In The Mood For Dancing in the late 70s and early 80s.

The Dublin-born singer died last month - she had made Blackpool her home, and her funeral is being held in the church where she wed her late husband, Brian Hudson. They were married for more than two decades.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, which resulted in a mastectomy, Nolan was a long-time campaigner and fundraiser for cancer awareness. She was given the all-clear in 2011 but in 2017 was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer, which spread to her liver in 2020 and to her brain in 2023.

Actor Shane Richie was among the first to arrive at Linda Nolan's funeral. | David Nelson

After Shane Richie, other stars including comedian Tommy Cannon, singer Lisa Maffia and Paul Elliott, the comedian better known as Paul Chuckle, also arrived at St Paul’s Church in Blackpool.

Elliott said of the singer: “She was just a fun, bubbly person. The world’s a darker place without her. She was just a wonderful person, we always got on well.”

Her sister Anne posted on Instagram ahead of the funeral service inviting people to join the family, saying “we lay our wonderful sister Linda to rest” this weekend.

“There’s been a bit of confusion regarding the church service and the crematorium. Just to clarify everyone is welcome to both services,” she added.

“There may not be seating available as both places are small and obviously we are a big family so most of the seating will be taken by us but if you don’t mind standing we would love you to be there and we know Linda would be thrilled.”