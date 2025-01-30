Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The details of Linda Nolan's funeral have been confirmed, with fans invited to take part.

The family of Linda Nolan have confirmed the details, including the time and date, of her funeral following her death on January 15. Linda, 65, who shot to fame alongside her sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, Bernie and Coleen as part of The Nolans in the mid 1970s, had openly battled with her health throughout her life.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, before being diagnosed with cellulitis and lymphedema in her arm two years later. In 2017, doctors discover an incurable secondary breast cancer on her pelvis, which spread to her liver and later metastasised to her brain. Linda was admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in early January 2025 with double pneumonia, which eventually claimed her life.

Gail said Linda had helped her to see the light when she was going through her own mental battles as a result of cancer | Alex Cousins / SWNS

When is Linda Nolan’s funeral?

Linda’s family have revealed that they want fans and members of the public to join friends and family in paying their respects to late singer at her funeral on Saturday, February 1.

In a statement posted to their Instagram page on Monday (January 27), The Nolans said: "The Nolan family invites everyone to join them in celebrating the extraordinary life of Linda Nolan, who passed away peacefully on January 15, 2025. Linda was a beacon of light, strength and unwavering love who inspired everyone she met, in addition to millions around the world.

"Her absence leaves an ache in our hearts, but her legacy will live on through the joy, hope and kindness she shared so freely. Linda’s funeral service will take place on Saturday, 1st February 2025, at St. Paul’s Church, Honister Avenue, Blackpool, at 10:30 am.

"Everyone who knew Linda, or whose lives she touched, are welcome to come and pay their respects as we remember her remarkable life. Fans and public are welcome to gather outside the church for the funeral - and in true Linda spirit, the more the merrier!”

Where will Linda Nolan’s funeral be held?

The family revealed that St Paul’s Church in Blackpool held “a deeply special place in Linda’s heart”, as she was married there to “the love of her life” Brian Hudson in 1981. They said: “When Brian tragically passed away in 2007, Linda found the strength to carry on, but her love for him never wavered.

“St. Paul’s was also where Linda said her final goodbye to Brian, holding his funeral in the same church where they had exchanged their vows. Now, Linda will return to this sacred place to be reunited with Brian once more, finally at peace and back in his loving embrace.”

The Nolans also pointed fans who wished to donate on behalf of Linda toward Trinity Hospice, which they described as “a charity that held a special place in Linda’s heart”.

The tribute ended: “Donations can be sent through her memorial page, via the link in our bio [here]. Messages of condolence, cherished memories and photos can also be shared on the page, creating a lasting tribute to Linda’s beautiful life. Linda was more than a beloved sister, friend, and entertainer - she was a symbol of hope, humour and resilience."

It was also revealed that a private cremation will be held after the service, with only close family and friends in attendance.