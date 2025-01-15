Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Linda Nolan's death after a long battle with cancer is not the first personal tragedy to strike the Nolans.

Irish singer, actress, and member of the iconic Nolans group, Linda, died at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer. Linda passed away peacefully on Monday (January 15) at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Her agent, Dermot McNamara, confirmed the news in a statement:"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record-holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author, and Daily Mirror columnist.

“She passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments. Linda's legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment. She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others. Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten."

Linda was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, and after a period of remission, the disease returned in 2017, eventually spreading to her brain. Her sisters Anne (74), Denise (72), Maureen (69), and Coleen (59) were by her side during her final hours.

Linda, Coleen, Bernie and Maureen of the The Nolans sighted at BBC Radio 2 on September 25, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by SAV/FilmMagic) | FilmMagic/Getty Images

Who are The Nolans?

The Nolans, originally known as the Nolan Sisters, rose to fame in the late 1970s and early 1980s as an Anglo-Irish girl group. The group, which included sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, Linda, Bernie, and Coleen, gained international recognition for their harmonious vocals and pop-disco hits.

Their breakthrough came in 1979 with the chart-topping single “I’m in the Mood for Dancing,” which remains one of their most iconic songs. The group enjoyed widespread success, particularly in Japan, and were known for other hits like “Gotta Pull Myself Together” and “Attention to Me.”

Linda is the second of the Nolan sisters to succumb to cancer. Her younger sister Bernie Nolan died in 2013 at the age of 52 after a similar battle. Bernie was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010, and despite treatment, the disease returned and spread to her brain, lungs, liver, and bones.

Linda Nolan’s net worth

Beyond her music career, Linda was a popular actress, author, and columnist. She was also a Guinness World Record holder for her performances in London’s West End. Her estimated net worth was around $5 million (£4.1 million) as of 2023, accumulated through her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Coleen, the youngest of the sisters, is another prominent figure, with an estimated net worth of £4.9 million, earned through her music, television appearances, and authorship.

What have The Nolans said?

Following Linda’s death, The Nolans released a statement that read: "As a member of The Nolans, one of the most successful girl groups of all time, Linda achieved global success, touring the world and selling over 30 million records, with hits such as Gotta Pull Myself Together, Attention to Me and the iconic disco classic I'm In The Mood for Dancing. Her distinctive voice and magnetic stage presence brought joy to fans around the world, securing her place as an icon of British and Irish entertainment.

"Linda also dedicated her life to helping others, helping raise over £20m for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, Breast Cancer Ireland and Samaritans, amongst countless others. Her selflessness and tireless commitment to making a difference in the lives of others will forever be a cornerstone of her legacy.”