Irish singer, actress and Mirror columnist Linda Nolan has died aged 65.

Ms Nolan has died 20 years after she was first diagnosed with breast cancer that eventually spread to her brain. The Daily Mirror columnist has passed away today (Wednesday 15 January) with her famous sisters at her side - just days after her last piece for the newspaper.

Her final hours were said to have been full of "love and comfort." In a statement released to the Mirror, agent Dermot McNamara, said: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist.

"She passed at around 10.20am at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the MCEW Ward. The family said the hospital couldn’t do enough, they were tireless and made it so much more bearable."

Irish singer, actress and Mirror columnist Linda Nolan has sadly died aged 65.

The statement continued: "She passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments. Linda's legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment. She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others. Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten."

Just last week, Linda had told the Mirror she had been feeling brighter after being ill over Christmas with what she thought was a "bout of flu". But on Saturday (11 January), just two days later, she was taken to hospital suffering from breathing problems.

Her sisters - Anne, 74, Denise, 72, Maureen, 69, and Coleen, 59 - were called to her bedside at 3.30am on Tuesday (14 January) as doctors made the decision to place her in end-of-life care. They kept a vigil by her side in her final hours.

Her agent acknowledged her achievements as a singer, West End star, TV personality, charity campaigner, author and a founding member of The Nolans - who sold more than 30million records, performed for President Gerald Ford and toured with Frank Sinatra.

The statement read: "As a member of The Nolans, one of the most successful girl groups of all time, Linda achieved global success, touring the world and selling over 30 million records, with hits such as Gotta Pull Myself Together, Attention to Me and the iconic disco classic I'm In The Mood for Dancing. Her distinctive voice and magnetic stage presence brought joy to fans around the world, securing her place as an icon of British and Irish entertainment.

"Linda also dedicated her life to helping others, helping raise over £20m for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, Breast Cancer Ireland and Samaritans, amongst countless others. Her selflessness and tireless commitment to making a difference in the lives of others will forever be a cornerstone of her legacy.”