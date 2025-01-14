Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kanye West has once again found himself at the centre of social media buzz after briefly posting a highly provocative image of his wife, Bainca Censori.

The post, which appeared on his Instagram Stories today, featured a close-up of Bianca's torso in what many are calling 'the world’s tiniest bikini' - a highly revealing two-piece. The picture remained online for at least an hour before being deleted, but not before fans captured and widely shared it.

One X (former Twitter) user with a post garnering 19 million views wrote, “God bless Kanye for that IG story.” Another added, “Mans really came through with the blessings.” However, not everyone was impressed. One user criticized, saying, “And he is back to objectifying his wife/gf or whatever the heck they are these days. I thought her New Year’s resolution was to put on more clothes this year.”

The post comes shortly after the couple celebrated Bianca’s birthday in the Maldives. The pair reportedly stayed at a $6,000-a-night luxury resort on a private island, where Kanye also shared a black-and-white video of Bianca soaking in a bathtub. In the clip, she posed nude with her knees covering her chest, her raven hair slicked back, while Kanye captioned it: “Happy birthday baby.”

An insider revealed to a news daily that the couple initially planned to celebrate in Dubai but decided on the Maldives instead. During the trip, Kanye even performed an intimate DJ set at the resort, surprising fans by playing a Taylor Swift track despite their infamous rivalry.

While the provocative bikini post was swiftly deleted, it reignited debates about Kanye's approach to his wife’s public image. One user questioned, “He has to have a secret of hers because why tf would she allow him to do that, but then she walks around half-naked anyway.”

Who is Bianca Censori?

Bianca, 30, is an Australian architect and designer, best known for her association with Kanye, 17 years her senior. She earned both her undergraduate and master's degrees in architecture from the University of Melbourne, completing her studies in 2020. In November 2020, she joined Kanye's Yeezy brand as an architectural designer and currently serves as the Head of Architecture at the company.

In December 2022, Bianca and Kanye reportedly married in a private ceremony, though it was not legally binding. Since then, she has gained significant media attention for her bold fashion choices and public appearances alongside West.

Previously, Kanye was accused of controlling and abusive behaviour towards Bianca. According to a lawsuit filed by Kanye's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, he imposed strict rules on Bianca dictating her attire, communication, and diet.

Pisciotta further claimed that Kanye treated Bianca as his "on-call sex party participant/employee" and expressed a desire to engage in sexual activities involving Bianca's mother while she watched. Additionally, there are allegations that West hired private investigators to follow Bianca during her solo travels.