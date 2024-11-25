Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband has been accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit.

Rapper Ye - best known as Kanye West - has been accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit that alleges he strangled a model on the set of music video in 2010.

Trigger warning the following contains content readers may find distressing.

According to Sky News US the lawsuit alleges the musician “shoved his fingers in the claimant's mouth at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City in 2010, in what it refers to as ‘pornographic gagging’”.

The model filed the lawsuit on Friday (November 22) at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. It was reported she was a background actor for another musician's music video that Ye (Kanye West) was guest-starring in.

NBC reported that the lawsuit alleges a few hours into the shoot, the rapper arrived on set, took over control and ordered "female background actors/models, including the claimant, to line up in the hallway".

The rapper is then believed to have "evaluated their appearances, pointed to two of the women, and then commanded them to follow him". The claimant, who was said to be wearing "revealing lingerie", was uncomfortable but went with Ye to a suite which had a sofa and a camera.

The media outlet also claims the rapper went on to "emulate forced oral sex" with his hands, with the rapper allegedly screaming: "This is art. This is f****** art. I am like Picasso."

Kanye West is married to model Bianca Censori (2022) and was previously married to Kim Kardashian (2014-2022). The exes share four children together and the Skims founder recently admitted to being a single mom and raising her kids ‘alone’.

