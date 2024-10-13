Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kanye West allegedly told his wife Bianca Censori he her to watch him have sex with her mum, according to his ex-assistant.

Influencer and former OnlyFans star Lauren Pisciotta sued West in June for allegedly sexually harassing and stalking her while she worked for him in between 2021 and 2022.

Now, a new 88-page updated lawsuit has been filed, and it contains an allegation that West, who is now known as just Ye, spoke to his wife about wanting to sleep with her mum, Alexandra.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Friday (October 11) and has been seen by the MailOnline, includes details of West’s supposed sexual desires, according to the publication. Among them was West's 'kink' of wanting to have sex with the mums of the women he was pursuing, something which he allegedly frequently talked about.

The lawsuit claimed this included Censori, aged 29, who was not his wife at the time, “rather his on call sex party participant/employee”.

The 47-year-old rapper allegedly sent Pisciotta a screenshot on Wednesday September 28 2022, of a text conversation between him and Censori where he had spoken to her about wanting to have sex with her mum. He supposedly wrote: “I wanna f**k your mum. Before she leaves.”

According to the filing, he then asked Pisciotta: “Should I add I meant I want you to watch me f**k your mum.” Censori, who went to marry West at some time in late 2022, was in the US on a work visa at the time, and her mother was visiting her in Los Angeles from their native Australia.

Pisciotta claimed Censori responded to West's texts, as doing so was “a way, insisted upon and required by [West]” for her and others to keep their jobs as visas. The lawsuit claims West told Pisciotta that Censori had replied minutes later. She supposedly told him: “She's (Alexandra) married. I'm going to f**k someone this weekend and tell you the next time you're inside me.”

Kanye West allegedly told wife Bianca Censori he wanted to have sex with her mum while he watched, according to claims made by his ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta in an updated lawsuit. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Just a few days prior, West had allegedly texted Pisciotta on September 13 2022, about an “A-list fashion model” he was “determined” to have sex with, and requested she model for his sunglasses campaign.

He supposed asked her “Is [young A-list fashion model] better for me than [different A-list fashion model]?” before adding: “How do I tell her I need to f**k her mom baaad.”

Censori was also subjected to other sexual servitude for West long before they married, according to the lawsuit, including in the Yeezy offices in LA. Pisciotta claimed West used his connections at companies like Adidas and Gap to get work visas to traffic women into the US for sex.

They were given “obscure job titles” at his companies and had them sign NDAs about their experiences. Censori, she said, was initially a typical example of this. The lawsuit claimed he often had sex with employees and a “rotating list of guests” in his Yeezy company's offices.

Employees were ordered to construct makeshift bedrooms consisting of a mattress on the floor, pillows and a blanket in a room, the lawsuit further claimed. The lawsuit claimed West sent Pisciotta texts about Censori behind her back, usually of a sexual nature.

An example of one such text which is given in the lawsuit is: “I feel like Bianca came into LA to f**k as many people as possible and break marriages and turn other girls into hoes”, which he supposedly sent on June 25 2022.

The lawsuit explained that part of Pisciotta had to be at West's beck and call 24 hours a day and part of her duties was to organise transport for women to meet him.

“On one such occasion, in August 2022, after [Pisciotta] had arranged an Uber ride, Kanye West a.k.a. Ye and Bianca Censori called [her] wanting to discuss the orgy (five-some) they had participated in the day before,” the lawsuit claimed.

Censori started working for West at Yeezy in November 2020 and their relationship developed over time. West released a song inspired by her titled 'Censori Overload' on Instagram Stories on December 7 2022, and they married later that month.

This was just a few weeks after Pisciotta said she was fired and claimed West reneged on a $3 million (£2.3 million) severance and failed to pay her expenses.

West and Censori were frequently spotted together after their marriage, usually with Censori wearing an extremely revealing or outrageous outfit, causing controversy and many rumours about the state of their marriage. TMZ claimed on Monday (October 7) that the pair haven’t been getting on for a while and are 'possibly' planning to file for divorce.

But hours later, they seemed to shut down the divorce rumours as they packed on the PDA in Tokyo on Tuesday (October 8), leaving Bianca's family 'very confused.'

Pisciotta’s lawsuit also details West’s allegedly infamous sex parties, along with his neo-Nazi views which saw him give hate-filled rants and force staff to draw swastikas Her most serious claim, however, was that years before she worked for him, he drugged and raped her and then allegedly confessed to what he had done in his last weeks as her boss.

West denied the claims in her original lawsuit, calling them “baseless” and accused his former assistance of “blackmail and extortion”, but has yet to file a defence. He has not yet commented on the most recent claims in the updated lawsuit.