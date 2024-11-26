Sir Rod Stewart has been confirmed to play the iconic legends slot at Glastonbury Festival 2025.

The veteran rocker’s set will come 23 years after he last made an appearance at the world-famous festival. He follows in the footsteps of music icons such as Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, and last year’s legends slot performer, Shania Twain.

The legends slot, which takes place on the Sunday afternoon at the Worthy Farm festival, has become just as anticipated as the headliners, with many festivalgoers using it as an opportunity to see an act they may never have had a chance to otherwise. Taking to Instagram, Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis said: “Bringing Sir Rod Stewart back for the Sunday afternoon slot on the Pyramid stage is everything we could wish for.

Sir Rod Stewart will play the Glastonbury legends slot for the 2025 festival. | Getty Images

“What a way to bow out with the final legends slot before we take a fallow year. We cannot wait!”

The announcement that Sir Rod will be taking up the post next year comes after he announced that he was set end his “large-scale world tours” at the end of 2025 following his 80th birthday. He said: “This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire.”

Who is playing Glastonbury 2025?

Sir Rod is the first confirmed act for Glastonbury 2025. Previous rumours have seen names such as Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Green Day bandied about.

Last week, it was reported that UK indie rockers The 1975 have been booked for the Friday night headline slot. A source told The Sun: “Matty and his bandmates are more than ready to play the Pyramid Stage and they are available.

“Festival organiser Emily Eavis has long wanted The 1975 on board, but they couldn’t make it work this year. They are being lined up for the ­Friday slot at the moment, and all the signs are really positive.”

Line-up announcements for Glastonbury, including any official announcements about headliners, are normally made around March. A full line-up with any additional acts is confirmed in May, a month before the festival takes place.

Glastonbury 2025 will take place on Worthy Farm from Wednesday, June 25 until Sunday, June 2025.