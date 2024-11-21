Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sir Rod Stewart has made a major career announcement as he looks to celebrate his 80th birthday in January.

The legendary rocker, 79, has announced that he will end “large-scale world tours” next year, with his 2025 European and North American tour set to be his last major touring performances. However, Sir Rod said that he has no plans to retire as of yet.

In a post on Instagram, he said: “This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire. I love what I do, and I do what I love.

“I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79. I’d like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next – smaller venues and more intimacy. But then again, I may not…”

It comes after he announced an extension to his Las Vegas residency at the world famous Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which will run from March until June 2025. His European tour will run from late April until mid-May, with US tours dates running from early July to mid-August.

Is Sir Rod Stewart ill?

Sir Rod has been open about his health battles in the past. In May 2000, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and underwent surgery to treat the health issue the same month.

In 2019, the rocker revealed that he had been affected by cancer once again, having been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017. He was given the all-clear after receiving treatment for the cancer.

Who is Rod Stewart Married to - how many children does he have?

Sir Rod is married to model and TV personality Penny Lancaster. The couple married in Italy in June 2007, and have two children - Alistair and Aiden, born in 2005 and 2011 respectively.

The singer has six other children from previous relationships. He welcomed Renee and Liam with ex-wife Rachel Hunter, Ruby Stewart was born to Sir Rod and Kelly Emberg. Kimberly and Sean Stewart were birthed during Sir Rod’s first marriage to Alana Stewart.

Sir Rod’s eldest daughter, Sarah Streeter, was born in 1963 to the singer and ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey. Sarah was put up for adoption and only reached out to her birth father, who was 17 years old at the time of her birth, after the death of her adoptive mother, Evelyn, in 2007. Sir Rod said of their reconciliation: "She calls me Dad and I call her my daughter. We're doing our best."

What is Rod Stewart’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sir Rod is worth $300 million. This figure includes his real estate properties, as well as the lucrative $100m sale of his song catalogue in February 2024 to Irving Azoff's Iconic Artists Group.

He is also credited with being one of the highest-selling music artists in the world, shifting over 250 million albums, ten of which have reached number one. Sir Rod has also raked in the dough with his multiple successful world tours and Las Vegas residency.