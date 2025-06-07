Glastonbury headliner Rod Stewart cancels more shows in Las Vegas and California after being poleaxed by flu
Rod Stewart is in the Legends slot at Worthy Farm this year, on the last weekend of June, and is on a world tour.
However, last week he had to cancel two concerts and he has just announced that now six more will be postponed, meaning that there are no more until he takes to the stage at teatime in Somerset on June 29.
He is currently in the middle of a Las Vegas residency, and has cancelled shows tonight, tomorrow and on Tuesday at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace.
A statement on Instagram says: “I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu. So sorry my friends. I’m devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I’ll be back on stage and will see you soon. Sir Rod.”
Other affected dates are next Thursday at the Agua Caliente Casino, Rancho Mirage, in California, Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic in Nevada on June 14, and at California’s Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles the following day.
The 80-year-old musician recently announced he will reunite with his former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood for his much-anticipated set at Glastonbury.
He told That Peter Crouch Podcast he was only due to play for an hour and a quarter on the Pyramid Stage.
“But I’ve asked them ‘Please, another 15 minutes’ because I play for over two hours every night and it’s nothing,” he said.
In 2024, he promised he would not retire but confirmed his 2025 European and North American shows would bring an end to his “large-scale world tours”, with his next slate to be held at more intimate venues.
Sir Rod’s best known solo songs include Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?, Every Beat Of My Heart, and Maggie May. Last month he was presented with a prestigious lifetime achievement award by five of his children at the American Music Awards (AMAs).
