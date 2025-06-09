Glastonbury goers could be looking at another year of high temperatures and sun-baked singing - if early weather indications prove correct.

As the UK braces itself for a heatwave this week, festival fans are looking further ahead - with hundreds of thousands set to descend on the Somerset countryside between June 25 and 29 for Glastonbury Festival 2025.

And the long-range forecasts are looking positive for those seeking to avoid mud-soaked festivals such as in 2005, 2007 and 2016. The Met Office says "high pressure looks like being largely dominant at first, maintaining plenty of mainly dry and warm weather" - but does caveat the positive news with a warning.

"However, although details are uncertain, late June and early July looks like becoming more changeable, with spells of rain or showers probable at times, some of which could be heavy and thundery," a forecaster said.

"Temperatures are likely to be a little above average overall, with brief hot spells possible, these perhaps more likely early in the period."

Gavin Partridge - of Gav's Weather Vids, a favourite forecaster of Glastonbury goers - echoed the Met Office early indications, saying of mid to late June: "(There's) quite a bit of higher pressure. I think the indications are for quite a lot of high pressure in the second half of June, bringing plenty of dry weather - the only question is where that high pressure will be sitting.

"There is high pressure from June 23 to 29 right over the top of the UK and Ireland," he added. "It looks like we will be in for a lot of dry weather there. The overall signals are that high pressure will dominate for the rest of June - but we shall see."

Recent years have seen sweltering conditions at Worthy Farm, home of the world’s most famous festival, with soaring temperatures preventing a repeat of wet years, when non-festival goers delight in watching music fans battle the muddy conditions in Somerset fields.

Glastonbury headliners and secret sets

The festival, which will run from June 25 to June 29, will see The 1975 headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday, Neil Young and his band The Chrome Hearts as the closing act on Saturday, and Olivia Rodrigo topping the bill on Sunday.

Glastonbury’s main yet to be announced sets come on the Pyramid Stage between 4.55pm and 5.30pm on Friday and Woodsies between 11.30am and 12.15pm on the same day, with room for a number of surprise performances on The Park Stage on Saturday between 7.30pm and 10.30pm.

An unknown band named Patchwork are due to perform on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday between 6pm and 7pm.

The Worthy Farm festival has often seen well-known acts perform under different names, with one notable occasion in 2023 seeing the Foo Fighters perform under the name the ChurnUps.

Sir Rod Stewart will reunite with Faces guitarist Ronnie Wood to perform in the Sunday legends slot between 3.45pm and 5.15pm.