Glastonbury Festival-goers are scratching their head over trying to figure who will be performing a secret set on the famous Pyramid Stage after the latest line-up announcement.

The world-famous festival returns later this month, with acts such as Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Diamond heading the Worthy Farm party. Glastonbury organisers released fresh names and set times for the line-up on Tuesday, June 3. But what caught the eye of some music fans is a set by ‘Patchwork’, set to take place at 6.15pm on Saturday, June 28.

Glastonbury is famous for its secret sets, during which a famous face/faces will take to the stage under the guise of a pseudonym. Acts such as the Foo Fighters, Kasabian, Pulp, Radiohead, and Lady Gaga are just some of the names who have graced the Glastonbury stage as part of a secret set.

So who could ‘Patchwork’ be - what acts are being rumoured to perform at this year’s festival? Here’s everything we know so far.

Who are Patchwork on Glastonbury 2025 line-up?

Theories have been flying online over which acts could be performing in Patchwork’s slot on the Saturday evening at Glastonbury. Some of the rumoured names include indie bands, and even an Oscar-nominated actor:

Haim

Haim are hotly-tipped to appear during a secret set at this year's Glastonbury Festival. | Getty Images

Sisterly guitar trio Haim are the most popular guess for the real identity of Patchwork. Eagle-eyed music fans have theorised that the name ‘Patchwork’ may come from a book of the same name by German author Sylvia Haim...

Fans have also spotted a correlation between the sibling line-up and the plot of a 2015 film titled ‘Patchwork’, in which three young women are in the lead role. Plus, Haim will be in the country at the time to play a gig in Margate on June 27 - there’s a Glastonbury-sized slot in their schedule, but no confirmation of them performing as of yet.

However, others seem less convinced that Haim are set to take to the Pyramid Stage. One fan said: “Aren't Haim there every year anyway, or seem to be? Them playing again isn't that much of a big deal [in my opinion].”

Oasis

Oasis rubbished rumours of a Glastonbury reunion last year - but could the brothers be heading to the stage under a different name? | Getty Images

Now this would be huge... The Gallagher brothers caused huge waves last year after announcing their highly-anticipated reunion. After rumours began swirling that they would reunite first on the Glastonbury stage, Liam and Noel rubbished reports that Oasis would be performing at the world-famous festival.

But what if Oasis aren’t playing... but ‘Patchwork’ are? Albeit the links to the name are fairly tentative, some fans think that ‘Patchwork’ could be a clue to the famously-feuding brothers mending their relationship and ‘patching’ things up. One fans said: “Patchwork? Oasis I know they've said no, but that doesn't carry a great deal of weight... Patchwork... Patching things up... might be a bit of a reach but MY GOD it would be good.”

With their reunion tour kicking off in early July, there’s a gap in their schedule for an appearance at Glastonbury to kick off the reunion in style.

Pulp

Jarvis Cocker and Pulp could be heading to Worthy Farm for a surprise performance this year. | Getty images

Pulp are no stranger to Glastonbury, having headlined the festival twice, but with a new album due to be released this summer and a gap in their touring schedule, a special set could be on the cards. One fan said: “Pulp would fit. New album which is great. Gap in tour. Headlined twice before. Band of the people.”

One Pulp fan spotted a possible easter egg during the band’s recent appearance on BBC Radio 2. During a show with Jo Whiley, which aired on May 29, a member of the band tells the presenter: “I used to do patchwork when I was on tour, and I’ve made a really nice bit of patchwork.”

Timothée Chalamet (and Bob Dylan?)

Timothee Chalamet performed at Bob Dylan in Oscar-nominated film A Complete Unknown - could be now be performing at Glastonbury? | Getty Images

This one a little out of the box, with some Glastonbury-goers theorising that an Oscar-nominated actor could be taking to the Pyramid Stage this summer. Timothée Chalamet recently portrayed Bob Dylan in the Academy Award-nominated biopic A Complete Unknown.

Chalamet performed Dylan’s hits live during filming of the 2024 movie, so he’s no stranger to the guitar and microphone. Plus, some have spotted the news that Chalamet spent $25,000 purchasing Dylan’s real patchwork denim jacket back in January - another possible ‘Patchwork’ clue? So could he be heading to Worthy Farm? And could Bob Dylan be making an appearance too?

Mumford & Sons

Mumford & Sons released their first album in seven years in March and have a Glastonbury-sized gap in their touring schedule. | Getty Images for the American Mu

Mumford & Sons could be heading back to Glastonbury if online detectives are to be believed. The indie folk-rock band released their first album in seven years, RUSHMERE, and have been on the promotional touring circuit, including a set at Radio 1’s Big Weekend last month.

The band have a gap in their touring schedule during the weekend of Glastonbury, before they head to Dublin on July 4. Some Glastonbury fans have also spotted a ‘Patchwork connection, with artist Alice Mumford having a piece of work titled ‘The Pink & White Patchwork Cloth’. However, this remain a bit of a stretch for some, with one person saying: “That’s too niche I think. Could probably find a link to any band [to be honest].”