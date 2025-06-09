These are the must-see sets at Glastonbury 2025 - all ranked among top live performers 2025 according to a new study.

Music fans looking to pick the acts they will take in at Glastonbury this year have been given some tips on who to look out for. Online bookmaker Betway has analysed reviews for a host of top performers to find those putting on the best shows of 2025 according to the people who were there - and four of the top 10 are due to appear at Worthy Farm later this month.

The list was compiled using fan and expert reviews of both live shows and albums, giving an average rating to find those who are most favoured. From the Betway top 10; RAYE, Charli XCX, The Maccabees and Neil Young all feature at Glastonbury between June 25 and 29.

RAYE and Neil Young will take to the Pyramid Stage on June 28, while Charli XCX tops the bill on the Other Stage the same day. The Maccabees, meanwhile, will headline the Park Stage on Sunday night (June 29).

The must-see sets at Glastonbury this year are ranked among the top live performers 2025 | Getty Images

Glastonbury 2025 acts ranked among top live performers 2025

These are the top live performers of 2025 according to the new study. The list includes the acts’ score out of 10 and those in bold are the ones you can catch at Glastonbury this year.

RAYE: 9.4 Beyoncé: 9.1 Bruce Springsteen: 8.8 Sam Fender: 8.6 Fontaines DC: 8.3 Charli XCX: 8.3 Iron Maiden: 8.2 The Maccabees: 7.7 Kylie Minogue: 7.6 Neil Young: 7.4

Glastonbury headliners and secret sets

The festival, which will run from June 25 to June 29, will see The 1975 headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday, Neil Young and his band The Chrome Hearts as the closing act on Saturday, and Olivia Rodrigo topping the bill on Sunday.

Glastonbury’s main yet-to-be-announced sets come on the Pyramid Stage between 4.55pm and 5.30pm on Friday and Woodsies between 11.30am and 12.15pm on the same day, with room for a number of surprise performances on The Park Stage on Saturday between 7.30pm and 10.30pm.

An unknown band named Patchwork are due to perform on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday between 6pm and 7pm. The Worthy Farm festival has often seen well-known acts perform under different names, with one notable occasion in 2023 seeing the Foo Fighters perform under the name the ChurnUps.

Sir Rod Stewart will reunite with Faces guitarist Ronnie Wood to perform in the Sunday legends slot between 3.45pm and 5.15pm.