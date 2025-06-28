Lewis Capaldi performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. | Yui Mok/PA Wire

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi told the Glastonbury crowds “I’m back baby”, as he played a surprise set, two years after a performance at the festival during which he struggled to manage his Tourette syndrome symptoms.

The crowd started chanting “Oh Lewis Capaldi” before he began playing the hit song Before You Go, to kick off his set, which had been listed as “TBA” on the Glastonbury website.

The musician, who announced a break from touring shortly after his performance at the festival in 2023, has just released a new song called Survive.

He told fans: “It’s so good to be back. I’m not going to say much up here today, because if I do, I think I will probably start crying.

“But it’s just amazing to be here with you all, and I can’t thank you all enough for coming out and coming and seeing me.

“Second time’s a charm on this one, everybody.

“It’s just a short set today, but I just wanted to come and kind of finish what I couldn’t finish the first time round.”

He performed a 35-minute set on the Pyramid Stage with songs including Hold Me While You Wait and Grace.

Introducing his new song, he became visibly emotional as he said: “The last two years haven’t been the best for me, it’s been difficult at times.

“This has been my f****** goal, to get back here”, he added.

He ended his performance with Somebody You Loved, the track that Glastonbury crowds helped him to sing when he struggled with his Tourette symptoms in 2023.

The condition causes you to make sudden, repetitive sounds or movements and while there is no cure treatment can help manage the tics, according to the NHS website.

He said: “I really missed doing this for the last two years, it’s been difficult at times to like think that maybe this wouldn’t ever happen again…

“I couldn’t sing this song two years ago for a different reason. I think I might struggle this time for another reason, but this time it’s a good reason.”

He added: “My name’s Lewis Capaldi and I’m f***** back baby.”

Earlier on Friday, alternative pop star Lorde surprised fans with a secret set at Worthy Farm, performing her latest album Virgin, which was released on Friday, in full.

Wearing a red dress and headscarf, complete with a red and white starred guitar strap, US pop star Gracie Abrams, covered The Cure’s Just Like Heaven during her Other Stage set, which prompted masses of fans on each other’s shoulders.

The 25-year-old was watched by her father, Star Wars director JJ Abrams, and Brat star Charli XCX, who will headline the Other Stage on Saturday night.

Leaving the stage she told the crowd: “This has blown my mind.”

Other celebrities who have been spotted at the festival today include singer Harry Styles, Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne, and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn.

Also performing was rising pop singer Lola Young who treated fans to her UK number one single Messy during her afternoon Woodsies set.

The 24-year-old singer, who was wearing a checked dress and black bralet, brought out a blow-up doll with her face on it as she sang her latest single Not Like That Anymore.

Addressing the crowd, Young, whose arrival on stage was delayed by 10 minutes, said: “Thank you to everybody who made this happen, and thank you for being here.”

Scottish indie rockers Franz Ferdinand brought out former Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi during their Other Stage set while they were playing Take Me Out, one of their best known songs.

Actor Capaldi sang along with the band after being introduced by lead singer Alex Kapranos as “the original Capaldi”.

The celebration of performing arts and music also includes a number of panels with actor Paapa Essiedu and comedian Munya Chawawa discussing black identity in “Black At Glasto: ‘We Shouldn’t Be Here'”.

Essiedu, who is to play Severus Snape in the upcoming Harry Potter series, said he took inspiration from Jay-Z when he performed at the festival in 2008 amid criticism about a rap artist playing at what some people saw as a rock festival.

Elsewhere at the festival, British pop rock band The 1975 will be the first headliners to grace the Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage this year when they perform on Friday.

Made up of four school friends, the group, known for songs including Chocolate, Someone Else and About You, comprises singer Matt Healy, bassist Ross MacDonald, guitarist Adam Hann and drummer George Daniel.

The five-day celebration of music and performing arts, which opened its gates on Wednesday, will also host headline performances from veteran rocker Neil Young and his band the Chrome Hearts, and US pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

The BBC confirmed on Thursday that Young’s Saturday Pyramid Stage set will not be broadcast live “at the artist’s request”.

Festivalgoers had a clear morning after significant rainfall overnight, with temperatures reaching the mid-20s, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office’s Grahame Madge said: “Heat and humidity will be building over the weekend. We anticipate highs of 26C on Saturday, with high levels of humidity. By Monday temperatures can be anticipated to be over 30C.

“There is always the chance of a light shower, but there is nothing in the forecast that suggests anything heavier for Saturday for Somerset.”

Avon and Somerset Police said there had been 38 crimes reported at the festival, and 14 arrests made.

On Saturday Irish rap trio Kneecap, who have had one of their members charged with a terror offence, will perform on the West Holts Stage at 4pm.

Before the festival, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said it would not be “appropriate” for them to perform.

Liam Og O hAnnaidh, 27, was charged with allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah at a gig in London in November last year.

Last week the rapper, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was cheered by hundreds of supporters as he arrived with bandmates Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in Free Mo Chara T-shirts.

He was released on unconditional bail until the next hearing at the same court on August 20.

Performing in the coveted Sunday legends slot this year is Sir Rod Stewart, who previously said he will be joined by his former Faces band member Ronnie Wood, as well as other guests.

Sir Rod’s performance will come after he postponed a string of concerts in the US, due to take place this month, while he recovered from flu.

The BBC is providing livestreams of the five main stages: Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park.