One of the most entertaining singers in the music industry has made his triumphant return to the scene.

It has been almost exactly two years since Lewis Capaldi’s ill-fated set at Glastonbury, which brought his music career to a screeching halt. The 28-year-old has struggled with Tourette’s and found himself unable to sing when he headlined in 2023.

His adoring fans sang in his stead, cheering and applauding him all the way - then wished him all the best when he announced he would be taking a break from music.

Now, as fans return to Glastonbury this weekend, the Scottish singer has dropped a new single, called Survive. His first new track since the release of his 2023 album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the song is a classic Capaldi power ballad.

“Most nights I fear that I’m not enough, I’ve had my share of Monday mornings when I can’t get up” sings Capaldi in a huge, hair-raising and brutally honest track that addresses mental health challenges of self-doubt & despair, but comes out swinging in a chorus full of defiance.

“I swear to God I’ll survive, if it kills me to, I’m gonna’ get up and try, if it’s the last thing I’ll do.”

The new track arrives off the back of a run of Scottish warm up shows in May that saw Lewis return to the stage as a guest of mental health charity Calm, in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Known for his quick wit and dry humour, Capaldi has left many a talk show host and breakfast show presenter in fits of laughter, promoting his last album on ITV’s This Morning by saying “Don’t waste your time, it’s a complete and utter joke that I’ve been allowed to make a second one. I didn’t think it was possible, I’ve got worse.”

He also complimented BBC Breakfast’s Charlie Stayt on his hair, to which co-presenter Naga Munchetty asked if the pair “would like a room”.

Capaldi replied: “A what? I thought you said a rim. Jeez, I’m sorry.”

Fans are now speculating that Capaldi will return to Glastonbury, and is the secret artist teased to be performing this weekend.

It would be a gargantuan comeback for the adored Scottish vocalist, but others have suggested that it could be too early for Capaldi to place himself back into that environment - and expect him to ease himself back into the music industry at his own pace.