Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A beloved singer who has not been seen in years has made a surprise public appearance - and now fans are hopeful new music is on the way.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a Glastonbury performance plagued by ticks from Tourette's syndrome, which came after taking a short break from music, Lewis Capaldi has taken a break from performing - and seemingly music in general.

The Scottish singer, 28, skyrocketed to the top of the UK charts in 2019 with Someone You Loved - ironically the same song the Glastonbury crowd stepped in to sing for him in 2023 when his Tourette’s left him struggling to perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since that performance, Capaldi has been hadly seen or heard from, and has not been posting on social media either. But last night (March 28) he was seen out and about in public for the first time since announcing his hiatus.

Lewis Capaldi took a leave of absence after his 2023 Glastonbury performance. | Getty Images

The singer was seen throwing up a peace sign when the cameras panned to him at the O2 Arena on Friday night, stood in the crowd watching the WWE SmackDown event.

Posting on X, one fan said: “This has made me smile miss Lewis music glad he’s looking well and healing.” Another added: “Not seen him for a while, good to see he is looking great.”

In a statement after his 2023 Glastonbury set, Capaldi said: “The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write. I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of, so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

According to fellow musician Yungblud, who is a friend of Capaldi’s, the Scotsman is working on some new music, which he believes “sounds great”. The singer said: “I have heard his new music and it sounds great. He is getting his mental health right.

“I love him, as me and him have been on this ride together. We experienced it at the same time and he is perhaps the only friend who knows what I am going through, in the same way I know what he's going through.”