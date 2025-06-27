Glastonbury Festival 2025: Sam Ryder surprises passengers with live concert on train

On Thursday, 26th June, festivalgoers on their way to Glastonbury from London’s Paddington, were treated to a truly unexpected secret act. Musician Sam Ryder performed a live acoustic set onboard making his way to the festival ahead of his weekend performance.

Sam’s journey to Glastonbury was part of the ongoing ‘I came by train’campaign supported by Trainline, encouraging travellers to choose the train as a low-carbon, joyful way to get to major summer events like Glastonbury.

Swapping the Avalon Stage for a train carriage (at least temporarily), Sam surprised unsuspecting passengers by picking up the conductor’s mic and becoming their conductor for the journey, making cheerful and cheeky announcements, and then launching into a high-energy performance as the train rolled through the countryside. The carriage erupted in applause and singalongs as Sam treated fans to festival favourites and personal hits.

Sam Ryder said: "The energy on that train was unreal. ‘I came by train’ is all about doing something good for the planet — and having a great time doing it.”

The surprise gig follows the unveiling of the ‘Train Ryder’ train at London Paddington on Monday, which saw Sam step out of a carriage as the latest “climate hero” in the campaign — a movement that celebrates low-carbon choices and urges festivalgoers to rethink their travel habits. The ‘Train Ryder’ train, signed by Sam himself, will be in service throughout the summer.