Gregg Wallace has been sacked as presenter of BBC One’s MasterChef following an independent investigation into multiple allegations of misconduct.

BBC News reported that Banijay, the production company behind MasterChef, commissioned an external law firm to conduct the inquiry after fresh claims emerged- reportedly 50 more - against Wallace.

These include accusations that he groped a female crew member and, on another occasion, exposed himself by pulling down his trousers in front of a junior staffer. Wallace denies all wrongdoing.

The investigation report, known informally as the “Silkin’s Report,” says in support of its decision, Banijay removed Wallace from their line-up based on findings and public safety responsibilities. BBC News said it has not seen the Banijay report.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Wallace claimed he had been cleared of “the most serious and sensational allegations”. He said: "To be clear, the Silkin's Report exonerates me of all the serious allegations which made headlines last year and finds me primarily guilty of inappropriate language between 2005 and 2008."

He added: “I recognise that some of my humour and language, at times, was inappropriate. For that, I apologise without reservation. But I was never the caricature now being sold for clicks.”

He criticised the BBC’s coverage, adding: “The BBC is choosing to allow BBC News to run with this uncorroborated tittle tattle in an attempt to ‘get ahead’ of the Silkin’s summary report and derail what has been an extremely thorough process.”

Wallace concluded: “I will not go quietly. I will not be cancelled for convenience. I was tried by media and hung out to dry well before the facts were established.”

Wallace stepped aside in November after 13 previous allegations of inappropriate comments emerged. New allegations span back to the early 2000s and include allegations from ex-colleagues who say they experienced unwelcome sexual behaviour, such as touching or exposure.

One former crew member, Alice (not a real name), said she reported Wallace pulling his trousers down but was dismissed by senior staff with: “You're over 16, you're not being 'Jimmy Saviled'.”

Another woman, Sophie (not a real name), said Wallace gave her a “full-handed squeeze” at a 2013 wrap party, while others told investigators they were fearful of speaking up and faced an environment of silence around grievances.

A former cameraman described the behaviour as: “Not banter, it’s not how you should behave in a professional workplace.”

Wallace had been a presenter on the show for over 20 years.