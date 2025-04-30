Could Gregg Wallace be returning to TV following accusations of inappropriate sexual behaviour?
Former MasterChef presenter, Gregg Wallace, recently called for “space to heal” after revealing he thought about suicide at the height of the furore over misconduct allegations made against him. The 60-year-old stepped away from hosting the BBC cooking competition after a number of historical complaints of inappropriate sexual behaviour came to light last year.
The 60-year-old, who denies the allegations, posted on Instagram saying it has been “hard” to speak out about his mental health struggles and his family, but it “felt right”. “Right now, I don’t want to add anything more. I’ve opened my heart, and that has to be enough,” Wallace added.
“There will be a lot of noise, I get that; but I won’t be joining in. I need space to heal and to be with the people who know who I really am. I just wanted to let you know that there are no further comments at this time.”
Now there are rumours the foodie might face going without, if the bookies odds of him appearing in the new series of Cast Away are to be believed. Set to return to 5, the documentary-style show found success with the first series featuring Philip Schofield - and industry insiders at betideas.com are convinced another shamed TV star will be sought to star in the upcoming second series.
Gregg Wallace is the 2/1 (33% chance) favourite to star in Cast Away. Nest in line is ex-England, Tottenham and Newcastle player Jermaine Jenas at 4/1 (20% chance). The pundit was sacked by the BBC last year for sending what he admitted were “inappropriate messages” to a female colleague.
Huw Edwards has not been on television since he was given a suspended prison sentence last year for possessing indecent images of children. The odds on him being on Cast Away are 9/1 (10% chance).
Who will be the next star of 5 show Cast Away?
- Gregg Wallace 2/1
- Jermaine Jenas 4/1
- Wynne Evans 6/1
- Huw Edwards 9/1
- Andrew Bridgen 14/1
- Kevin Spacey 16/1
- Matt Le Tissier 16/1
- Joey Barton 20/1
- Michael Barrymore 20/1
- JK Rowling 33/1
- Prince Andrew 33/1
Spokesperson for betideas.com, Shane Orton, said: “By letting Philip Schofield make his return to TV in the first series of Cast Away, 5 showed that the programme is a great platform for someone to try to rebuild their reputation - and we expect the next series to do that as well.
“Gregg Wallace took a first step toward making a big comeback by giving an interview a few days ago. After Philip Schofield did Cast Away last year, it would be the obvious way for Wallace to get back on TV. But Wallace isn’t the only person who needs to do that. Jermaine Jenas has worked as a football pundit on radio since he left the BBC, but this might be the best way for him to return to mainstream TV.”
