Disgraced TV star, Phillip Schofield, appears to mock former This Morning co-host, Holly Willoughby, as he is set to return to TV screens.

The infamous 'are you okay?' question, posed by Holly Willoughby after her former co-presenter Phillip Schofield's fall from grace which ended in him leaving the This Morning sofa, is set to make an appearance as he returns to screens.

The 62-year-old hit the headlines in May last year when it emerged he lied about a relationship with a younger male colleague. It ended in him leaving the show he had co-hosted with Willoughby for a number of years.

Now, he is back, taking part in Channel 5 three-part show, Cast Away, and the reference to Willoughby's comments - which came during her first show after the controversy last year - comes in the first episode. After the controversy, Holly distanced herself from her former best friend and on her return to the This Morning sofa in June 2023, told viewers she had been left "shaken, let down and worried".

Phillip Schofield is returning to TV screens in Channel 5 show, Cast Away | Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited/Burning Bright Productions/PA Wire

She told viewers: "Hello, firstly, are you okay? I hope so. It feels very strange sat here without Phil."

In a scene for the new show obtained by The Sun, in which Schofield has a barbecue with friends and family, he is seen giving food to his wife Stephanie and their daughters Molly, 31, and Ruby, 28. He says, laughing: "If you’re okay, then we’re okay, and I’m okay. Are you okay?" None of those present mention Holly by name.

During the show, which is set to air on Monday, Schofield is expected to address his departure from ITV and This Morning, which he hosted for 21 years. He will do so while fending for himself on a remote island off the coast of Madagascar. Also in the first episode, the disgraced star hints he considered suicide, as he talks about how when his daughters, Ruby and Molly, were looking after him.

It is understood he does not mention his former co-star in the new show - but does make multiple swipes at his former colleagues. At one point, he says: "When you throw someone under a bus, you've got to have a really bloody good reason to do it.

"I got into telly because I love the nuts and bolts of telly, I never wanted to be famous. I'm not fussed about that. I miss parts of it. I miss most of it, if I'm honest. But there are bits that I really, really, really don't miss. You learn a lot about people. I don't miss that."

Schofield’s departure came after he admitted having an "unwise but not illegal" fling with a junior male colleague.

:: You can watch Cast Away from 9pm on Monday (September 30) on Channel 5, It then continues on Tuesday and Wednesday at the same time.