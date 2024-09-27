Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Entertainment outcast Phillip Schofield has offered fans a sneak peek into his workout routine as he gears up for his controversial return to television.

The presenter is making his comeback on the new Channel 5 series Cast Away, marking his first television appearance since leaving ITV's This Morning in May 2023. Schofield stepped down from the show following revelations about a relationship with a much younger male colleague.

Earlier today (September 27), Schofield posted a photo on his Instagram Stories showing himself lifting weights while dressed in white shorts and a black T-shirt. "Leg day," he wrote, adding, "Putting back the 6kg I lost on the island with muscle... not carbs. #twiglets."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His return to social media comes as he seems to be preparing for a comeback to the public eye after spending 16 months out of the spotlight. Earlier in the week, Schofield shared a trailer for his new TV project, telling his Instagram followers: "Now you know how I spent my Summer! Alone for 10 days, no food, no water, no crew. My story of survival, both on a desert island and off it. Cast Away starts Monday on @channel5_tv & My5 at 9pm."

Phillip Schofield left ITV’s This Morning after an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a coworker. | Getty Images

The three-part series, titled Phillip Schofield: Cast Away, will follow the 62-year-old's battle for survival on a deserted island near Madagascar. This marks his return to TV after nearly two years away. Schofield first made headlines in 2023 when he left his roles, including his longtime position on This Morning, after admitting to an "unwise but not illegal" relationship with a younger colleague.

During his time away from the limelight, Schofield also stepped down from his role as an ambassador for the Prince's Trust. Now, he's set to appear again on-screen in this adventure, which he described on Instagram as his "story of survival, both on a desert island and off it."

In the Cast Away trailer, Schofield said: "I've been cast away on a desert island, completely on my own, all I have is camera gear, and I can say whatever I want about whatever I want. It's my chance to tell my side of my story." He then asks the thought-provoking question: "I know what I did was unwise, but is it enough to absolutely destroy someone?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teaser also offers a look at Schofield struggling to survive in the harsh elements. The show will air over three consecutive nights, starting Monday and ending Wednesday, as viewers watch Schofield’s 10-day journey of isolation. Channel 5 revealed that the experience will allow Schofield to confront the challenges of complete solitude, the forces of nature, and give him the time to reflect on his controversial past.