More than half of the allegations made against ex-MasterChef star Gregg Wallace have been upheld following the conclusion of an independent report.

A total of 45 allegations out of the 83 made against Wallace during his time on the show were substantiated, including one of “unwanted physical contact”. Production company Banijay UK, which produces MasterChef, announced in November 2024 that Wallace would step back from the show after an independent investigation into the allegations made against him was carried out.

Led by law firm Lewis Silkin, the investigation, which lasted seven months, found that the “majority of the allegations against Mr Wallace (94%) related to behaviour which is said to have occurred between 2005 and 2018”. Only one post-2018 allegation was substantiated.

More than half of the allegations made against former MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace were substantiated, according to a report following an independent investigation into the matter.

According to the report, the majority of the substantiated allegations related to “inappropriate sexual language and humour”. The investigation uncovered that “a smaller number of allegations of other inappropriate language and being in a state of undress were also substantiated”, alongside just one incident of “unwelcome physical contact”. The claims substantiated included:

12 claims he made inappropriate jokes and innuendo

16 reports he made sexually explicit comments

Two allegations that he made sexualised comments to or about someone

Four complaints that he made culturally insensitive or racist comments

Three claims that he was in a state of undress

Seven allegations of bullying

One allegation of unwanted touching

The report also noted in its findings that Wallace had been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder throughout the timeframe of the investigation, and said that its findings should be taken in context with his neurodiversity.

Patrick Holland, Banijay UK chief executive, said: “Whilst acknowledging Mr Wallace’s autism diagnosis – which is relevant to certain behaviours identified in the report – and accepting that the production could have done more to identify, manage and communicate patterns of inappropriate behaviour, the volume and consistency of substantiated allegations, ranging between 2005 and 2024, make Gregg Wallace’s return to MasterChef untenable.

“We are extremely sorry to anyone who has been impacted by this behaviour and felt unable to speak up at the time or that their complaint was not adequately addressed. MasterChef is a much-loved show which year in, year out changes the lives and careers of contestants, amateur and professional alike. It’s made by a brilliant team of outstanding professionals, and we look forward to bringing more exceptional cooking to screens in the coming months and years.”

Wallace, who was replaced on MasterChef by Grace Dent, was sacked by the BBC last week ahead of the report being published. A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: “We welcome the publication of the findings by Lewis Silkin following the investigation into the conduct of Gregg Wallace.

“In light of these findings, Banijay UK and the BBC have agreed Mr Wallace’s return to MasterChef is untenable. The BBC has informed Mr Wallace we have no plans to work with him in future.”

A series of allegations have been made against MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace

They added: “This behaviour falls below the values of the BBC and the expectations we have for anyone who works with or for us. Although the full extent of these issues were not known at the relevant time, opportunities were missed to address this behaviour – both by the production companies running MasterChef and the BBC.

“We accept more could and should have been done sooner. We want to thank all those who took part in the investigation, including those who first raised concerns directly with the BBC in November last year.

“We apologise to everyone who has been impacted by Mr Wallace’s behaviour.”

The BBC is yet to make a decision on whether to air a series of MasterChef featuring the TV star filmed last year. A BBC spokesperson said: “At this stage we are not going to make a final decision on the broadcast of the series that was filmed last year.

“We know this is disappointing for fans of the show and those who took part, and at the appropriate time Banijay UK will consult further with the amateur contestants.”