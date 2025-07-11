The BBC has reportedly banned Gregg Wallace from working on its programmes, saying it is not confident he can change his ways after a slew of allegations of sexual misconduct.

The TV presenter was sacked as MasterChef presenter on Tuesday after an inquiry into his alleged inappropriate behaviour, by production company Banijay, BBC News reported.

Wallace, 60, stepped away from hosting the BBC cooking competition last year after a number of historical complaints came to light.

New claims emerged this week about the TV presenter from 50 or more people, to the corporation, with the majority saying he made inappropriate sexual comments, and 11 women accused him of inappropriate sexual behaviour, such as groping and touching, BBC News reported.

Ahead of the inquiry report being published, the Telegraph reported that the TV presenter had been dismissed by the corporation.

In a letter to Wallace seen by the Telegraph, a senior figure at BBC television wrote: “Given my conclusion, I do not believe that the BBC should make plans to work with you in the future on any of its productions, whether directly or indirectly. I have also taken into account whether your behaviour could be improved with training and/or coaching.

“However, having reviewed the 2025 findings, I do not have the confidence that you can change what seems to be learned behaviour for you to make what you perceive to be jokes in the working environment, without understanding the boundaries of what is appropriate.”

The letter continued: “I do not have confidence that your behaviour can change to ensure there is a sufficiently safe and respectful environment for others working with you in the types of programmes the BBC has engaged you to present.”

Some of the more recent claims include a MasterChef worker who said she tried to complain about comments she alleged he made about her body in 2022, and a former policeman who said he tried to raise concerns after he allegedly witnessed Wallace making inappropriate sexual comments at a charity event in 2023.

The former greengrocer posted a statement on his Instagram page on Tuesday, claiming he had been cleared of the “most serious and sensational accusations” against him.

The statement said: “I will not go quietly. I will not be cancelled for convenience. I was tried by media and hung out to dry well before the facts were established.

He also said he recognises that some of his humour and language was inappropriate “at times” and apologised for this.

Wallace was a greengrocer before he shot to fame fronting BBC shows including Inside The Factory, Supermarket Secrets, as well as MasterChef, Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals.

The most recent series of MasterChef: The Professionals continued to air last year amid allegations against Wallace, but two MasterChef celebrity Christmas specials were pulled from the BBC’s schedule in December 2024.

At the time, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said she would look to impose new standards in the creative industry.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Banijay UK instructed the law firm Lewis Silkin to run an investigation into allegations against Gregg Wallace. We are not going to comment until the investigation is complete and the findings are published.”