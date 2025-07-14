A report by MasterChef's production company has found more than half of the allegations against Gregg Wallace have been upheld.

Banijay UK, MasterChef’s production company, has shared a summary of its report into Gregg Wallace’s behaviour, which shows that more than half of the allegations against him were substantiated, including one of “unwanted physical contact”. The report was carried out by independent law firm Lewis Silkin over a period of seven months.

Only last week, Gregg Wallace was sacked as presenter of BBC’s MasterChef. He was reportedly treated for a suspected ‘heart attack’ only days before the sacking.

Gregg Wallace took to Instagram and said at the time that “I have taken the decision to speak out ahead of the publication of the Silkins report- a decision I do not take lightly.

“But after 21 years of loyal service to the BBC, I cannot sit in silence while my reputation is further damaged to protect others.

Gregg Wallace latest: Net worth, wife Anne-Marie Sterpini, previous wives and how many kids does he have? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“I have now been cleared by the Silkins report of the most serious and sensational accusations made against me.

“The most damaging claims (including allegations from public figures which have not been upheld) were found to be baseless after a full and forensic six-month investigation.

“My decision to go public now is also driven by the fact the BBC News division are intending to platform legally unsafe accusations, including claims which have already been investigated and not upheld by the BBC and found not credible by Silkins.

“The BBC is no longer providing blanched and impartial public service journalism. It is peddling baseless and sensationalised gossip masquerading as properly corroborated stories.

“The BBC is choosing to allow BBC News to run with this uncorroborated tittle tattle in an attempt to ‘get ahead’ of the Silkins summary report and derail what has been a n extremely thorough process.

“This feels to me like BBC News is chasing slanderous click-bait rather than delivering impartial journalism.

“To be clear, the Silkin’s Report exonerates me of all the serious allegations which made headlines last year and finds me primarily guilty of inappropriate language between 2005 and 2018.

“I recognise that some of my humour and language, at times, was inappropriate, For that, I apologise without reservation. But I was never the caricature now being sold for clicks.”

At the time of writing, Gregg Wallace has not posted an update on his Instagram.

Who is Gregg Wallace married to?

Gregg Wallace married his fourth wife, caterer Anne-Marie Sterpini, 22 years his junior, at Hever Castle in 2016. They reportedly met on X when Anne-Marie asked him for advice on a recipe.

The couple share a son together, Sid, who was born in 2019. Sid is autistic and a year ago, he shared a video on X, which showed Sid counting to 10. Gregg Wallace wrote: “My little boy Sid is autistic and this is him counting to 10… these are his first words and we couldn’t be prouder as a family! Go the Sid, well done Son, making us all very proud.”

Who was Gregg Wallace’s first wife?

Gregg Wallace’s first marriage was to recipe developer Christine Wallace, she appeared on series four of the Great British Bake Off and is a recipe developer.

Gregg Wallace and Christine Wallace, who wed in 1991, were only married for six weeks before divorcing.

Who was Gregg Wallace’s second wife?

Gregg Wallace married for a second time in 1999, he married pastry chef Denise Lovall, the couple divorced in 2004 after Gregg allegedly had an affair with one of his employees. Denise died in 2017, she had two children Tom and Libby with Gregg.

Gregg married Heidi Brown, a biology teacher in 2011, but they divorced the following year.

In 2023, The Sun estimated that Gregg Wallace was worth £5 million.