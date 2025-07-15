John Torode has released a statement on Instagram in relation to allegations he used racist language.

MasterChef presenter John Torode, 59, has confirmed that he is the subject of an allegation that he used racist language which has been upheld following an independent investigation into the behaviour of his co-star Gregg Wallace, commissioned by production company Banjiay and led by law firm Lewis Silkin.

In a statement on Instagram, John Torode, said: “Following publication of the Executive Summary of the investigation into Gregg Wallace while working on MasterChef, I am aware of speculation that I am one of the two other individuals against whom an allegation has been upheld.

“For the sake of transparency, I confirm that I am the individual who is alleged to have used racial language on one occasion. The allegation is that I did so sometime in 2018 or 2019, in a social situation, and that the person I was speaking with did not believe that it was intended in a malicious way and that I apologised immediately afterwards.

“I have absolutely no recollection of any of this, and I do not believe that it happened. However, I want to be clear that I’ve always had the view that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment. I’m shocked and saddened by the allegation as I would never wish to cause anyone any offence.”

The Sun has reported that MasterChef presenter John Torode was asked to resign from the show after he was accused of racism but a BBC insider has denied that this is the case. Before posting his statement on Instagram, John Torode had last shared a video of him making sticky lamb cutlets four days ago.

People have now taken to John Torode’s recipe post and shared their views on his behaviour. One fan wrote in support of John and told him to “Keep strong John,” whilst another said: “Keep your chin up Chef.” Some comments are however less than positive and one wrote: “Time for @masterchefuk to be axed it’s a terrible programme and they just pick who they want unlike @masterchefau which is a proper challenge.”

Who is John Torode married to?

John Torode is married to actress turned television chef Lisa Faulkner, the couple have written a book together called ‘John and Lisa’s Kitchen’ and present ITV show ‘John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen.’

Lisa Faulkner appeared on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010 when Lisa was a contestant and John was a judge. They reportedly became friends after filming before starting a relationship. However, the couple actually first met in 1996 on ITV’s This Morning.

When it comes to their first meeting, Lisa Faulkner told The Times that “He was so arrogant,” and also said: “He’d cooked this amazing food and was standing by it at the back of the studio. I passed by and all I said was, ‘Mmm, that looks nice,’ and he went [looks away rather snottily], ‘Thanks.’ ”

Who was John Torode married to previously?

John Torode’s ex-wife is Jessica Torode, who was formerly known as Jessica Thomas. The couple married in 2000 and split in 2011, but didn’t divorce until 2014.

Does John Torode have children?

Yes, John Torode has four children, Casper and Marselle from a previous relationship as well as Jonah and Lou from his previous marriage to Jessica Torode).

Was Lisa Faulkner previously married, does she have children?

Lisa Faulkner was previously married to EastEnders actor Chris Coghill, the couple adopted daughter Billie together.

Will John Torode be replaced on MasterChef?

Although there is no indication at the time of writing that John Torode is to be replaced on MasterChef, it would seem that a BBC star could be in the running to replace him. As food critic Grace Dent is set to replace Gregg Wallace, according to a report by The Sun, “Saturday Kitchen's Matt Tebbutt is also being lined up.