Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker is expected to announce his departure from the BBC earlier than planned, with a statement expected on Monday (may 19).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The football pundit, 64, announced last year that he would be stepping down from his role on the flagship BBC sports programme. He also revealed that he would be leaving the BBC altogether after fronting coverage of the 2026 World Cup.

However, it has now been reported that Lineker will sever ties with the broadcaster immediately, and will no longer present coverage of next year’s tournament. A statement on the situation is expected to be released on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as bosses at the BBC reportedly see Lineker’s position as “untenable”. The former footballer has been no stranger to controversy, having most recently sparked criticism after he shared a quickly-deleted social media post from the Palestine Lobby titled ‘Zionism in two minutes’ which featured an image of a rat, a symbol which was historically used in anti-Jewish propaganda in Nazi Germany.

Outgoing Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker is expected to announce his departure from the BBC earlier than previously thought. | Getty Images

Lineker “apologised unreservedly” for sharing the post, adding that he would “never knowingly share anything anti-Semitic”. He added: "Whilst I strongly believe in the importance of speaking out on humanitarian issues, including the tragedy unfolding in Gaza, I also know that how we do so matters.

"I take full responsibility for this mistake. That image does not reflect my views. It was an error on my part for which I apologise unreservedly."

He faced calls to be sacked from the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA). WHen asked about the situation, BBC Director General Tim Davie said: "When it comes to presenters, I just say that the BBC reputation is held by everyone, and when someone makes a mistake, it costs us. And I think we absolutely need people to be exemplars of the BBC values and follow our social media policy. Simple as that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA Cup semi-final draw takes place this weekend. | Getty Images

Lineker was also previously suspended from his role after he compared the then-Conservative government’s asylum policy to that of 1930s Germany. The incident sparked an impartiality row within the BBC and led to new guidance over the use of social media by its stars being issued.

The outgoing Match Of The Day presenter will host his final show of the long-running football highlights programme on May 25, the final day of the season. Hosts Gabby Logan, Kelly Cates and Mark Chapman will share presenting duties from next season onwards.

How much is Gary Lineker worth?

Gary Lineker enjoyed a successful playing career that saw him play at club level for the likes of Leicester City, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur. The former striker also picked up 80 caps for England.

After his retirement, he launched a media career, taking helm of Match Of The Day in 1999 to replace the outgoing Des Lynam. He previously appeared as an analyst on the show before taking the presenting job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lineker has went on to become the longest-running presenter of the flagship football programme. He also fronted the BBC’s coverage of major events including the Fu Cup, the European Championships, and the World Cup.

During his time at the BBC, he was one of the broadcaster’s highest paid stars. In the year from 2023 to 2024, Lineker was paid £1.35m for his work at the BBC.

He also runs his own media company called ‘Goalhanger’, which produces content including podcasts and films. The company, which produces huge podcast hits such as The Rest Is History, The Rest is Politics and The Rest Is Football, is successful, with company account showing that the business is worth almost £2m, with £2.7m in back reserves.

Linker was also known as the face of Leicester-based crisp company Walkers, with the presenter frequently appearing in advertising for the company. His latest deal with the company, signed in 2020, was reportedly worth around £1.2m.

As a result of his successful playing career and subsequent media work, Lineker is reported to worth around £30 million.