The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp gives cancer update - and it’s wonderful news.

The 43-year-old reality star has been battling stage four cancer for the last few weeks and it has spread to her brain and lungs. Earlier this month, she was told she had a 50-50 chance of survival - but now she has given an incredible positive update.

Her tumours, which are a result of melanoma, have shrunk so significantly that doctors are hopeful that she may be just weeks away from becoming cancer free.

Teddi took to Instagram on Wednesday, (April 23), with the happy update: "I just finished with all of my scans and my tumours have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good."

The reality star, who was smiling throughout the video, went on to explain that she now has two sessions of immunotherapy "and then hopefully she will be cancer free". Teddi ended her video by saying that she is "keeping a positive outlook". She added that she'd finished "happy crying".

In the caption, she wrote: “One update I couldn’t wait to share! All tumors stage 4 (metastasized melanoma in my brain and lungs) shrunk or disappeared so I have 6ish more weeks of immunotherapy and doctors believe I will be healed if everything stays on course.Thank you to everyone who has sent their love, prayers, and positivity,” alongside love heart emojis.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp opens up about skin cancer treatment | Getty

Many of Teddi's followers, fans and loved ones left joyful comments on the post. Fellow Real Housewives star Kyle Richards wrote: "BEST DAY EVER!! So grateful," with a red heart emoji. Tamara Judge said that she was "crying tears of joy" at the news. Teddi's sister said: "Most amazing day ever! We all knew you would kick cancer's a**!"

A fan added: “Celebrating with you!! As a fellow momma incurable cancer thriver, your win is our win. Im hopeful to get into an immunotherapy trial soon - thank you for paving the way and LIVING with cancer.” Another fan said: “This is such amazing news always praying for you and your beautiful family. You got this!”

Multiple tumours were found in Teddi’s brain back in February, after which she was quickly admitted for emergency surgery. Tumours were then found on her lungs. She recently said that she was "preparing her children for the worst" and that her husband was planning her funeral. Teddi has Slate, 12, Cruz, 10 and four-year-old Dove with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave

The night before she posted her cancer update, Teddi admitted that she was "sad and scared" ahead of the MRI scan that would expose whether the treatment had been successful.

Teddi was first diagnosed with stage II melanoma, a type of skin cancer, in October 2022, which was promptly removed. In February 2025, she was hospitalized as a result of numerous brain tumours, which produced debilitating headaches for several weeks and had been silently growing for six months. Then in April, she announced her melanoma had progressed to Stage 4.