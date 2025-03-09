Teddi Mellencamp | WireImage

Teddi Mellencamp has returned to horseback riding after being given the green light following the removal of multiple brain tumours, but stressed that her ‘fight is not over’.

The 43-year-old reality TV star shared the news on her Instagram Story, expressing her excitement about getting back in the saddle. "I am feeling great and got approval from my doctors to ride today. This makes my heart and soul happy. If I see you at the show today and you have the urge to try to tell me not to I kindly ask you refrain. I unknowingly rode with huge tumors in my brain for 6 months and those big ones are gone now."

In the next story, she added a video of her riding her horse, with a caption: “17 days in hospital. First ride (in) 4 weeks. I am so blessed. Life is good.”

Teddi, known for her role in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, also took a moment to thank her father, musician John Mellencamp, for his unwavering support. "Dad. Thank you for saying yes you believe in me and know I can do it. Cried with happiness that I have your support."

Teddi Mellencamp horse riding after the removal of multiple brain tumours | Instagram

Following her surgery, Teddi thanked the medical team who took care of her during her hospital stay. She also revealed that doctors discovered more tumours than expected during the procedure.

"I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made my surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable. In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected: 4 in total. This fight is not over, but that round has been won."

Teddi acknowledged the overwhelming love and encouragement from her family, friends, and fans, saying, "The laughter, support, and patience of my kids, my family, and my closest friends is one gift with which words cannot properly express my gratitude. As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers. I see them, and they're definitely helping me stay strong."