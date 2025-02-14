A reality star has been accused of being a racist in court papers served by a former housekeeper.

Teddi Mellencamp, who appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is being sued by a woman called Julia Umana, who says she worked as a live-in nanny and housekeeper.

In the lawsuit, which TMZ has seen and summarised, Umana says Mellencamp “made her employment a living hell by abusing power, shorting paychecks, creating a hostile work environment and engaging in racial discrimination and harassment”.

Umana says she was treated worse than other household helpers who were white. She also claims that despite there being cameras in the house, Mellencamp accused her theft but never did the same to white employees. Umana is an immigrant from El Salvador and says she was mocked for speaking Spanish.

Finally, TMZ reports that Umana says she told Mellencamp she was going to resign, but instead was forced to work three, 12-hour shifts only to be paid $325. She claims she complained about the pay and was unceremoniously fired. She’s suing for $2m damages. TMZ approached Mellencamp’s representatives who did not comment.

This week Mellencamp was taken to hospital after severe headaches were found to be caused by a series of brain tumours. She was due to have the two largest removed this week.