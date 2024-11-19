Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teddi Mellencamp has taken to Instagram to reveal how she is doing after addressing allegations she cheated on estranged spouse Edwin Arroyave with her married horse trainer Simon Schroeder.

On her Instagram, former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp showed a photograph of a healthy green juice and wrote: “It’s okay not be okay.” She also said: “We are humans. We make mistakes. We have highs and lows but it’s one foot in front of the other. It’s Monday morning."

Teddi Mellencamp recently alluded to rumours that she allegedly cheated on estranged husband Edwin Arroyave with her married horse trainer on her podcast Two Ts in a pod with Tamara Judge. She said: “What I can say, which I’m trying over… there’s multiple slides to every story.”

She also said: “I’m sure everyone has seen everything all over the World Wide Web,” and added: “I’m not going to confirm or deny anything and said: “there’s many people involved.”

RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp breaks silence on rumours that she had allegedly had affair. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Earlier this month, RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp filed for divorce from Edwin Arroyave after 13 years of marriage. She shared a statement on her Instagram which read: “After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.”

“Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumours, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward.”taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.”

Teddi Mellencamp shares three children with Edwin Arroyave, Slate, Dove and Cruz, the couple reportedly met on a night out in Hollywood in 2009. Edwin is also dad to Isabella from a previous relationship. Teddi is the daughter of singer John Mellencamp.

In September 2024, Teddi Mellencamp revealed that she had her sixteenth melanoma removed. People magazine reported “Keeping everyone in the know has been a mission of hers, as Mellencamp Arroyave has been vocal about her ongoing melanoma journey, encouraging her followers to get skin checks, posting Zoom calls with her dermatologist — and on Sept. 4, she shared photos of what her shoulder looked like before being diagnosed with melanoma so people could see how her skin looked before.”