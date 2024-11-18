Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strongman Luke Stoltman has broken his silence after his wife Kushi has accused him of having an affair - and also being with another woman while their son was in hospital.

31-year-old Kushi, who has been married to 39-year-old Stoltman for eight years, made the accusation in an Instagram post on Wednesday (November 13).

The extreme athlete, who is currently Europe’s Strongest Man, has now taken to his own Instagram page to have his say - and he’s denied not being with his nine-month-old son when he was poorly.

In a statement shared to his Instagram page yesterday evening (Sunday November 17), he wrote: “'I want to acknowledge the pain caused to my family, friends and community by recent social media and news.

“I regret the mistakes that I have made and the impact they've had, especially on my family, Kushi and my son, who is my world. While not everything shared is true, I want to be clear that I was with my son in hospital.

“I am committed to acting responsibly and rebuilding the trust of those who feel let let down. I am deeply grateful for those who continue to support me, and my focus remains on caring for my son and supporting those affected by the situation.”

Strongman Luke Stoltman has spoken out after his wife Kushi has accused him of having an affair. Photo by Facebook/Luke Stoltman. | Facebook/Luke Stoltman

He concluded his statement by asking for privacy: “'I respectfully ask for privacy for my family as we navigate this matter together,” he said.

In her post, Kushi wrote that she had been left “heartbroken” by the “torture” her husband had caused her.

She wrote: “I thought my world was complete going through so much heartache to get my beautiful baby boy and finally get pregnant and getting that happily ever after I’ve always wanted with my husband after trying for so many years.

“Our son is 9 months old now and this weekend after our son has been in hospital so sick and Luke refusing to come and see him in hospital because he was with another woman behind my back. I am absolutely heartbroken and devastated that someone could be so cruel and nasty.

“He is not the man he portrays himself to be. Thank you very much Luke Stoltman... for torturing me. I have no idea how people in this world can be so cruel.”

In the caption she wrote: “I am absolutely heartbroken and what I have been put through is unforgivable. People can portray themselves a certain way publicly but their true colours always show in the end.” To clear up any possible uncertainty, she added: “No I have not been hacked and I am so devastated how a man can put his family through this.”

Kushi returned to her Instagram on Friday (November 15) to thanks fans for the support she had received - and to let them know she would be taking time away from the platform. She wrote: “Overwhelmed with the amount of support I have received the last few days, it means so much.

"Each and every one of your messages has brought me some sort of comfort. My whole world has been turned upside down and I need to try and rebuild a new life for us and be the best mother I can be for my child.

"I will be deactivating my account this evening. I need to focus on my mental health for the sake of my son as this has been extremely traumatic." It’s not clear if or when she will return to social media.

The pair wed in June 2016, and welcomed their first child, Koa Devaki Stoltman, in February this year after undergoing fertility treatment. Their son was born on February 1, just days after Stoltman, who’s professional nickname is The Highland Oak, was crowned third place in Britain’s Strongest Man.

Stoltman, who will turn 40 on Friday (November 22), has previously written about his wife on his Facebook page. In 2020, to mark their four year wedding anniversary, he wrote: “You are beyond my wildest dreams” and in September 2022, he penned: “You are far too beautiful for a man like me.Thank you for being with me through the highs and the lows.”