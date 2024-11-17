Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strongman Luke Stoltman's wife Kushi has accused him of having an affair in an Instagram statement, in which she also alleged he did not visit their nine-month-old son in hospital because he was with another woman.

Kushi, aged 31, who has been married to Stoltman, age 39, for eight years, made the accusations on Wednesday night (November 13). She has since deactivated her Instagram account, telling her followers that she is taking time away to priortise her mental health and caring for her child.

She wrote: “ “I thought my world was complete going through so much heartache to get my beautiful baby boy and finally get pregnant and getting that happily ever after I’ve always wanted with my husband after trying for so many years.

“Our son is 9 months old now and this weekend after our son has been in hospital so sick and Luke refusing to come and see him in hospital because he was with another woman behind my back. I am absolutely heartbroken and devastated that someone could be so cruel and nasty.

“He is not the man he portrays himself to be. Thank you very much Luke Stoltman... for torturing me. I have no idea how people in this world can be so cruel.”

In the caption she wrote: “I am absolutely heartbroken and what I have been put through is unforgivable. People can portray themselves a certain way publicly but their true colours always show in the end.” To clear up any possible uncertainty, she added: “No I have not been hacked and I am so devastated how a man can put his family through this.”

Britain's Strongest Man Luke Stoltman has been accused of having an affair by his wife Kushi (pictured). Photo by Facebook/Luke Stoltman. | Facebook/Luke Stoltman

Stoltman, who will celebrate his 40th birthday on Friday (November 22), is currently Europe’s Strongest Man and has won the national title five times. He has remained silent on his social media since the allegations broke, but his Instagram page remains active.

Kushi returned to her Instagram on Friday (November 15) to thanks fans for the support she had received - and to let them know she would be taking time away from the platform. She wrote: “Overwhelmed with the amount of support I have received the last few days, it means so much.

"Each and every one of your messages has brought me some sort of comfort. My whole world has been turned upside down and I need to try and rebuild a new life for us and be the best mother I can be for my child.

"I will be deactivating my account this evening. I need to focus on my mental health for the sake of my son as this has been extremely traumatic." It’s not clear if or when she will return to social media.

The pair wed in June 2016, and welcomed their first child, Koa Devaki Stoltman, in February this year after undergoing fertility treatment. Their son was born on February 1, just days after Stoltman, who’s professional nickname is The Highland Oak, was crowned third place in Britain’s Strongest Man.

Stoltman has previously written about his wife on his Facebook page. In 2020, to mark their four year wedding anniversary, he wrote: “You are beyond my wildest dreams” and in September 2022, he penned: “You are far too beautiful for a man like me.Thank you for being with me through the highs and the lows.”